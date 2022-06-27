ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Police investigating deadly shooting on Genesee Street in Springfield

By Ashley Shook
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Springfield Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Genesee Street that occurred Sunday evening.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday officers were called to report a gunshot victim on the 0-100 block on Genesee Street. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds and provided first aid. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Family provides statement after reviewing Springfield police bodycam footage of Orlando Taylor shooting

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. If you have any information you are asked to call the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip. Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

