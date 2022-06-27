ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This PS5 SSD deal sees the Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 2TB at a historic lowest ever price

By Aleksha McLoughlin
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fs19G_0gNFIp8E00
(Image credit: Corsair)

Amazon's PS5 SSD deals can currently get you the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB for its historic lowest ever price today.

Right now, the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB is available for just $269.99 (was $370) (opens in new tab) for a full $100 off the sticker price. The drive, which is easily one of the best PS5 SSDs on the market at the moment, has endured quite a steady decline from its hefty asking price over the past few months. However, it's never been this cheap before. The previous lowest price was $280, so you're saving an extra $10 here.

It's worth pointing out that the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 2TB had its first major price drop back in April, coming down from $345 to around the $299 range for the first time. We should state that this Gen 4.0 model has shot back up to MSRP in recent history, too, so we would recommend acting sooner rather than later to get yourself one of the fastest NVMe drives you can slot inside your PS5 for less.

For more storage options on Sony's latest console, we're also rounding up the best PS5 external hard drives as well, for as much overhead as you need for your games and media on the system.

Today's best PS5 SSD deal

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX | $370 $269.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100; lowest-ever price - Simply put, this is the cheapest rate that we're able to verify on the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX to date. The previous lowest price was $280, so you're knocking an additional $10 off here. This is one of the fastest drives available on the market right now, making this PS5 SSD deal an ideal opportunity to expand your storage out for less.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

In our testing, we found that the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX yielded read speeds inside the console of 5,581.505 MB/s, which is one of the higher performing drives according to Sony's official post-format system benchmark. That made for extremely brief file transfer times, too, with the likes of Demon's Souls (53.65 GB) and Ghost of Tsushima (59.13 GB) in 46 seconds for rates exceeding 1 GB/sec.

More of today's best PS5 SSD deals

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

Reduced Price

Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB Heatsink

(opens in new tab)

$274.99

(opens in new tab)

$179.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade

(opens in new tab)

$127.49

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB Heatsink

(opens in new tab)

$229.99

(opens in new tab)

$169.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

WD BLACK SN850 1TB Heatsink

(opens in new tab)

$159.99

(opens in new tab)

$148.69

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

PNY XLR8 SSD 1TB Gaming Kit Designed to

(opens in new tab)

$249.98

(opens in new tab)

$144.98

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 1TB Heatsink

(opens in new tab)

$159.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

Kingston Fury Renegade 2TB

(opens in new tab)

$424.99

(opens in new tab)

$289.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

Crucial P5 Plus 1TB

(opens in new tab)

$159.99

(opens in new tab)

$127.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

Corsair MP600 PRO LPX

(opens in new tab)

$109.99

(opens in new tab)

$98.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Addlink AddGame A95

(opens in new tab)

$139.99

(opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

We're expecting big things from the upcoming Prime Day PS5 deals next month. What's more, you can complete your setup in style with the best PS5 accessories, best PS5 headset, and best TV for PS5.

I'm responsible for most of the PC gaming coverage across GamesRadar on everything from the latest graphics card launches (as well as RTX 30 series restocks), to the fastest NVMe SSDs, and more key components to building and maintaining a stellar rig. When I'm not obsessing over CUDA cores and clock speeds, you can find me building and testing gaming chairs, too. Before landing here, I previously worked with the BBC, and have also written for the likes of Expert Reviews, The Rory Peck Trust, Tech Spark, and No Clean Singing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and best early offers on Asus and Acer computers

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is now just two weeks away. The highlight of the shopping calendar has been officially confirmed for 12 and 13 July, with some early deals popping up already. After a sluggish start to the year the globe-spanning sales event promises record-breaking sales for the retail giant.Laptop and Chromebook deals are always popular on Amazon Prime Day, and with the rise of hybrid and remote working leading many of us to upgrade our tech, this year’s sale could see an especially strong interest in the best laptops of 2022. We’re also anticipating discounts across the rest of...
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Sale Makes Some AAA PS4 Games Just $3

There are a few different PlayStation Store sales currently live, discounting hundreds of PS4 games, as well as PS5 games, in the process. Many of these are filler. Other deals are for newer games, and thus they still require a considerable bit of money upfront. That said, if you're in the market for the cheapest of cheap, but still want something AAA, or close to AAA, in terms of scope and quality, you clicked on the right article.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Nothing confirms Phone (1)’s mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ chip

The Nothing Phone (1) is one of the most anticipated Android phones of the summer. It’s also a device that we’ve only seen in teaser photos and videos. The startup plans to launch the Phone (1) on July 12th, but it’s already hosted a soft launch event for the phone’s rear panel. And now, Nothing has confirmed one of the rumors that has been going around recently: The Phone (1) will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G+ mid-range processor.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssd#Lpx#Sticker Price#External Hard Drives#Msrp#Corsair Mp600 Pro Lpx
AOL Corp

Prepare yourself: Apple is announcing even more "new" products

Alert Apple aficionados: the company has reportedly hinted at new products and updated OG's to be released over the next year. According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, the tech giant has a few more surprises up its 2022 sleeves than what was unveiled at the WWDC conference, which announced the new iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, including anticipated updates to iPhones, Apple Watches, and more.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
SPY

The Best AirPods Deals of June 2022 — $99 Second-Gen AirPods and $169 AirPods Pro Are Back

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Looking for the best AirPods deals for June 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on the AirPods family of products. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you’re always getting the best possible deals. Apple...
RETAIL
Interesting Engineering

Watch the world’s smallest rotary engine run at 30,000 rpm

Have you ever heard of the Wankel engine? It's a type of internal combustion engine that converts pressure into rotating motion via an eccentric rotary design. It's basically high power in a small, simple, and lightweight package. The Wankel engine offers more uniform torque, less vibration, and is more compact and weighs less for a given power than a reciprocating piston engine.
CARS
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
COMPUTERS
nextbigfuture.com

Real Time View of Starlink Satellites

Satellitemap.space has a real-time view of the Starlink low earth orbit satellite constellation. Each dot is a Starlink satellite. You can see how many are over any particular country or region. There are some string of dots. Those are recent launches that still have to move to their final positions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, LG OLED evo C2 Series, and more

We have spotted tons of savings from some of your favorite online shopping sites, including Amazon, Best Buy, eBay, and more. We have spotted the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 receiving a very compelling 22 percent discount. Samsung’s best foldable phone is getting some love over at Amazon.com, where you...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Leaked Apple iPhone 14 battery capacities raise some eyebrows but iPhone 14 Pro Max battery life should still be stellar

A known leaker has got hold of what are supposedly the battery capacities for each of the Apple iPhone 14 models. According to a tweet by ShrimpApplePro (with information sourced from the Chinese search engine giant Baidu), the iPhone 14 will receive a 3,279-mAh battery while the iPhone 14 Max gets a 4,325-mAh cell. A 3,200-mAh unit is apparently headed to the iPhone 14 Pro while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has to settle for a battery with a 4,323-mAh capacity. Not only is that latter figure slightly lower than the iPhone 14 Max’s battery, it is also lower than the 4,352-mAh battery found in the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best HDMI 2.1 cables for PS5 & Xbox 2022

Any serious video game player wants to ensure they have the best experience possible when playing games on a premium console like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox. That means getting the best accessories to use with it, including an HDMI 2.1 cable that supports higher resolution, more bandwidth, and faster refresh rates. Here are some of our trusted favorites to up your game!
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy