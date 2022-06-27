The drive-in is in again

On June 27th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Blaydon Niles, 30, of Falconer, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree. Niles was pulled over for a traffic violation committed on Harrison Street in Jamestown. A DMV check of Niles revealed that his driving privileges in New York were revoked and that he was wanted by the Dunkirk Police Department. During the traffic stop, Niles was also found to be in possession of a container of fentanyl. Niles was placed under arrest, transported to SP Jamestown and processed. Niles was issued an appearance ticket and traffic tickets directing him to appear in the city of Jamestown Court on a later date, and then turned over to Dunkirk Police Officers on the active warrant.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO