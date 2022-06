The NBA has rarely felt as wide open as it does right now. The Golden State Warriors reassumed their position on top of the league in June with their fourth championship in the last eight years, but this is no longer the overwhelming title favorite it once was with Kevin Durant. Instead, there are a handful of teams in each conference that can realistically dream about winning it all. That journey begins for the 2022-23 season with the opening of NBA free agency.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO