Area professor to be featured in July exhibit at Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center

Wellsboro, Pa. — The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is pleased to announce the Main Gallery exhibit for July, “Trompe L’oeil and Beyond,” a collection of surrealist oil paintings by Bloomsburg University professor Vincent Hron.

This exhibit will open with an artist’s reception from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 8. Light refreshments will be provided. Trompe l’oeil is a French phrase which means “deceive the eye.”

In painting, it refers to the creation of an optical illusion in which depicted objects appear to be three dimensional. What at first looks like a hyper realistic landscape will soon surprise and delight guests with elements such as a wrench, a pool floatie, or insects that seem to be coming out at the viewer.

Trompe L’oeil elements are often associated with the 16th century “Vanitas” tradition in painting in which depictions of impermanent or fragile still life objects were used to remind viewers of life’s precious, fleeting nature in order to encourage moral behavior.

Though not all of the paintings in this exhibition employ trompe l’oeil, the goal of helping viewers to become increasingly self-aware is part of all of the work. These images encourage the viewer to reconsider their expectations in the hope that it might enable people to make choices that would lead to a better world.

Hron accepted a position at Bloomsburg University in 1996 and is currently a full-time professor. He has exhibited nationally and has received numerous grants and awards. Hron has pieces on display in national and international collections.

The Gmeiner is located at 134 Main Street, behind the Green Free Library and is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission to the gallery is always free.