Cleveland Guardians outfielder Franmil Reyes is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Reyes is out of the order for the second time in three games after he went 0-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts on Wednesday. Josh Naylor is taking over at designated hitter while Owen Miller replaces Reyes in the lineup to play first base and bat fifth. Naylor hit a walk-off two-run homer in the 10th inning on Wednesday night.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO