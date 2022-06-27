ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

More Protests Against Abortion Ruling Expected in Downtown LA Today

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11PISo_0gNFHcwE00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A fourth day of protest was scheduled Monday in downtown Los Angeles against the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn federal abortion protections provided under Roe v. Wade.

RiseUp4AbortionRights asked participants to walk out from work or school at 2 p.m. and rally at 3 p.m. at the U.S. Courthouse at 350 W. First St.

Sunday's demonstration, organized by the groups The Feminist Front and Generation Ratify, began at 1 p.m. at Grand Park. It came on the heels of two days of demonstrations following the U.S. Supreme Court 5-4 decision Friday to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade ruling.

At 1:48 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department reported that a "small group" had gathered downtown, but said the flow of traffic was not affected.

Traffic flow was affected at about 2:45 p.m. when the demonstrators began marching around the downtown area and groups of them continued marching until just before 11 p.m. when police said the flow of traffic was restored.

Several streets around the Civic Center were temporarily closed Saturday by two large demonstrations downtown, one at Grand Park and another outside the federal courthouse on First Street, with a third rally outside the Federal Building in Westwood.

Saturday's demonstrations were mostly orderly and peaceful, except for a brief attempt by protesters to access the Hollywood (101) Freeway. Police said a group entered the off-ramp from Broadway Avenue at 3:42 p.m., but the off-ramp was cleared about 17 minutes later.

Friday's protests were not as peaceful, however, as a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer with a "makeshift flamethrower" and could face charges of attempted murder.

Hundreds of protesters gathered downtown in the hours after the Supreme Court announced its decision, and after some skirmishes occurred, the LAPD declared an unlawful assembly and issued a temporary citywide tactical alert to clear the streets.

Two people were arrested and four officers were injured, LAPD officials said.

Michael Ortiz, 30, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and Juliana Bernado, 23, on suspicion of resisting an officer.

Police said Ortiz hurled a makeshift flamethrower at an officer who had to be treated for burns at a hospital. Bernado allegedly tried to take an officer's baton, prompting police to fire a 40mm less lethal round at her before she was taken into custody.

"I condemn the violence against officers that occurred last night (Friday) and into today (Saturday morning)," Police Chief Michel Moore said Saturday. "Individuals participating in such criminal activity are not exercising their First Amendment rights in protest of the Supreme Court decision, rather, they are acting as criminals. The Department will vigorously pursue prosecution of these individuals."

The Police Protective League also issued a lengthy statement Saturday condemning the actions of some in the crowd at Friday's protest.

"As a society, it should be easy to condemn attacking police officers with improvised blowtorches, or throwing fireworks, rocks and bottles at officers under the guise of `protest.' Yet, the silence is deafening from our so-called community's leaders." League officials said. "This type of raw violence on display in Los Angeles and across the nation from dangerous mobs hell-bent on destruction has nothing to do with a woman's right to choose. Rather, it is nothing more than disgusting opportunistic behavior carried out by criminals hiding behind our First Amendment.

"LAPD officers are sick and tired of being violently targeted by criminals using the First Amendment as a shield for them to purposefully attack police officers," the statement continued. "Our officers are sick and tired of the silence and inaction from our elected and Department leaders when they are attacked. Seems some of these `leaders' forgot how to Tweet or they can't seem to find their voice to condemn these attacks on our officers when it does not fit their political narrative, align with their point of view or ruffles feathers.

"Violence is violence and it must be met with a strong response, and order must be restored. We demand the leadership of the LAPD to set aside politics and focus on protecting our officers and law-abiding residents from criminals."

According to the Los Angeles Times, "Full House" star Jodie Sweetin spoke out Sunday after alleging that police officers pushed her to the ground at an abortion rights demonstration in L.A.

On Saturday, photographer Michael Ade uploaded social media video of LAPD officers shoving Sweetin, who was protesting.

"I'm extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court," Sweetin said in a statement obtained by the Times.

"Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken," she said. "This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until all of us are free."

A reporter with L.A. Taco,  a platform that covers food and culture, tweeted late Friday that he also was assaulted by a group of officers.

"LAPD officers shoved me and jabbed @joeyneverjoe in the stomach with a baton, sending him to the ground. We both identified ourselves as press repeatedly," tweeted Lexis-Oliver Ray.

On a video, officers in riot gear can be heard shouting "Leave the area, go back," as well as Ray describing himself as a member of the press.

Spokeswoman Norma Eisenman of the LAPD's Media Relations Division told City News Service on Saturday that the department had no comment on Ray's tweets. She added that no media staging area was set up for the demonstrations.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecorsaironline.com

Abortion Rights Activists Take to 110 Freeway

Thousands of abortion rights protestors gathered in downtown Los Angeles, after the Supreme Court ruled Friday, June 24, to overturn the landmark case Roe vs. Wade ending the constitutional protection for abortion rights for women across the nation. Gathering first at Federal building, crowds of supporters quickly grew to other...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

WATCH: WeHo citizens react to sheriff’s defunding

FOX 11’s Christina Gonzalez reported on the reaction to West Hollywood City Council’s defunding of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department which will leave city streets patrolled by fewer deputies in the midst of a rise in crime. WEHOville Publisher Larry Block was among those interviewed who decried the decision by City Council.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
thedowneypatriot.com

Frustrated with Gascón, Whittier considers prosecuting local misdemeanor cases

WHITTIER - The Whittier City Council is looking into prosecuting local misdemeanor offenses in response to special directives issued by the Los Angeles County District Attorney that appear to contradict voter-approved ballot measures. The City Council, at its meeting on Tuesday, is drafting a potential ballot measure to allow Whittier...
WHITTIER, CA
L.A. Weekly

Abortion Rights Protests Take Over Los Angeles

The Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade led to several abortion rights protests this past weekend, many centered in Downtown Los Angeles. Rallies took place at City Hall and expanded onto several L.A. streets all weekend, with marches spilling onto nearby freeways on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, they were met by LAPD blockades.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Moore
Person
Jodie Sweetin
theeastsiderla.com

Councilman on the verge of losing election

The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. Please read on for your Tuesday batch of news and stories. • Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here. • Advertise in the Daily Digest. Gil Cedillo on the brink of losing reelection. By City News Service.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LA County joining new High Desert Corridor agency

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will have the county join a new High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency to identify critical funding and facilitate the continued planning, development, and construction of the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor project.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Downtown La#Protest#The U S Supreme Court#W First St
knock-la.com

Why Does ‘Democrat’ Sheriff Villanueva Have So Many Far-Right Supporters?

Though incumbent sheriff candidate Alex Villanueva is technically a Democrat, the last several years have seen him much more closely tied to the far right. He has refused to fire unvaccinated deputies and actively expressed desire (sometimes turning that desire into action) for a stronger violent enforcement component of the County’s homelessness response. Appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News Network, and the conservative views he’s espoused there, have made him a familiar face among right-wingers. Villanueva’s adverse relationship with the media has led several outlets to compare him to former President Donald Trump. Villanueva will face Robert Luna in a runoff election in November 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Downtown LA sees third day of protests against SCOTUS abortion ruling

It was day three of demonstrations in downtown Los Angeles Sunday as the outcry continued against the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn federal abortion protections provided under Roe v. Wade.Around 3:20 p.m. the Los Angeles Police Department said a crowd was heading southbound on Broadway Avenue from Second Street in downtown LA. The public was advised to expect traffic delays in the area.Sunday's demonstration, organized by the groups The Feminist Front and Generation Ratify, began at 1 p.m. at Grand Park. It comes on the heels of two days of demonstrations following the U.S. Supreme Court 5-4 decision Friday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WEHOville.com

WeHo defunds the sheriff

West Hollywood City Council voted to reduce funding to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department at their meeting Monday night despite a fierce public backlash, ending a long-simmering debate about the future of public safety in the city. Mayor Pro Tem Sepi Shyne’s motion to amend the city’s budget for...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy