PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — This Fourth of July is expected to be a busy travel weekend with nearly 48 million Americans taking trips; that’s according to AAA. When it comes to flying, Friday July 1 is set to be the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend. The rush comes as airports across the nation are already scrambling to deal with hundreds of cancelations and delays. Airlines blame some of the issues on staffing shortages at air traffic control.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO