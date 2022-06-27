Fire at downtown Las Vegas Cabana Suites
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters extinguished a fire in a ground-floor room of the Cabana Suites in downtown Las Vegas Monday morning.
The fire was reported at 5:14 a.m. at 7th Street and Ogden Avenue, across from the El Cortez hotel.
According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, the three-story building is vacant. Firefighters did request additional engines because the fire was in danger of reaching the roof.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
