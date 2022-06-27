ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fire at downtown Las Vegas Cabana Suites

By Caroline Bleakley
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters extinguished a fire in a ground-floor room of the Cabana Suites in downtown Las Vegas Monday morning.

The fire was reported at 5:14 a.m. at 7th Street and Ogden Avenue, across from the El Cortez hotel.

    Fire at Cabana Suites in downtown Las Vegas on June 27, 2022. (Credit: LVFR)
    Fire at Cabana Suites in downtown Las Vegas on June 27, 2022. (Credit: LVFR)
    Fire at Cabana Suites in downtown Las Vegas on June 27, 2022. (Credit: LVFR)
    Fire at Cabana Suites in downtown Las Vegas on June 27, 2022. (Credit: LVFR)

According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, the three-story building is vacant. Firefighters did request additional engines because the fire was in danger of reaching the roof.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments / 6

Lisa Adams
3d ago

My understanding is homeless people are using these vacant buildings as shelter. Not sure why that means fires accidentally start especially in the heat of the summer but there seems to be a connection.

2
Douglas Cleveland
3d ago

Been many 🔥 around the valley floor , Homeless stealing copper wire , Cooking on open 🔥 around vacant building's , Breaking into vacant building's , Where's the Commission on this Homeless encampments and Homeless living relocation diffusion .

2
Debra Pellersels
3d ago

once again I'm betting that it's the homeless. they are getting high and passing out. seen it happen in the trailer park I use to live at

