Politics

NM Braces for Post-Roe Reality

Santa Fe Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePressure on New Mexico abortion providers is expected to increase swiftly and significantly in the wake of Friday’s US Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and ending a 50-year-long constitutional right to abortion. “Oh, my gosh, the magnitude for us is going to be tremendous,” Dr. Lisa Hofler, the clinical...

Source New Mexico

Invisible and toxic in New Mexico

In her 30 years working as a health care professional in the Navajo Nation, Adella Begaye witnessed the health impacts of extractive industries on Indigenous communities in the Southwest. “We know these toxins can impact the respiratory system, your heart and the lungs. All parts of the body,” she said,...
POLITICS
KOAT 7

New Mexico paid sick leave starts Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico will become one of 16 states to implement paid sick time off. This will impact thousands of businesses and employees starting Friday, July 1. The Healthy Workplaces Act requires all private businesses, no matter the size, to provide paid sick leave for employees. Employees...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Are there earthquakes in New Mexico?

*Editor’s note: The article previously said there were increased earthquakes in southwest New Mexico. This has been corrected to southeast. NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – From barely noticeable rumbling to extreme shaking, earthquakes can be found around the globe. And that includes New Mexico. But there are some key aspects of our geology that affect how often […]
SOCORRO, NM
KTSM

Mississippi abortion clinic moving to Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) The last abortion clinic in the State of Mississippi and the same clinic at the heart of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe V. Wade is moving to Las Cruces. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is still performing abortions in Mississippi for the last few days the state will allow. The same […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Where are the fireworks shows in New Mexico on July 4th?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday is the Fourth of July. From concerts to food, beer gardens, and bounce houses – there’s something for everyone as cities and towns across the state celebrate our nation’s birthday, all culminating in a spectacular aerial light show. Albuquerque Freedom 4th at Balloon Fiesta Park – The big event in Albuquerque […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

NM Guv Signs Order Strengthening Abortion Protections

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham yesterday signed an executive order strengthening protections for health care providers and people seeking abortions in New Mexico. That order arrives in the wake of the June 24 US Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and ending a 50-year-long constitutional right to abortion. Last year, in anticipation of the court’s action, New Mexico’s legislators repealed a 1969 state law that had criminalized abortion in the state. Yesterday’s executive order makes clear the state will not cooperate with any state seeking information in the pursuit of criminal or civil proceedings; will not cooperate with extradition attempts; and directs the Superintendent of Regulation and Licensing Department to work with licensing boards to ensure no negative consequences to practitioners who are censured or otherwise disciplined by other states for providing reproductive health care services. Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, signed into law similar executive orders on Friday and Saturday, respectively. “As I’ve been saying all weekend: As long as I’m governor, everyone in the state of New Mexico will be protected,” Lujan Grisham said yesterday during a news conference with state Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque—the lead sponsor of last year’s bill securing abortion in the state—as well as representatives from the ACLU, Planned Parenthood and NM Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice. “Out-of-state residents seeking access will be protected. Providers will be protected, and abortion is and will continue to be legal, safe and accessible.” New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas and a national coalition of 22 attorneys general yesterday also issued a joint statement “reaffirming their commitment to supporting and expanding access to abortion care.” And in Santa Fe, Mayor Alan Webber issued a statement reiterating Santa Fe’s commitment to human rights.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico Secretary of State says she was threatened

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico’s top elections regulator says she received threats to her safety via an email and telephone calls to her offices and that the FBI has been notified. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver on Tuesday told The Associated Press that there have been...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico News Podcast: ‘Miscalculations’ Led To Feds Sparking State’s Largest Wildfire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly three months after the flames sparked, the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire is still burning. A recent federal report outlined how the prescribed burn, started by the U.S. Forest Service, became New Mexico’s largest wildfire. This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, Gabrielle Burkhart speaks with the U.S. Congresswoman who’s district […]
SANTA FE, NM
News Break
Politics
KRQE News 13

State wants fewer suspensions for New Mexico students

*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include information from APS. SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Were you ever suspended from school? Or even expelled? In New Mexico, students may soon see a different type of discipline than the traditional method reserved for troublemakers. The plan, announced Thursday by the state’s Public Education Department (PED), […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico sees one more dry day, more storms through weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is dry and sunny, aside from some spotty showers in southwest Colorado near Cortez and Durango. Temperatures are mild Thursday morning and it will be a hot afternoon, with temperatures warming up a few degrees from yesterday’s highs. Western New Mexico will see more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

US makes more wildfire recovery aid available for New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday authorized an increase in funding for debris removal and other emergency measures being taken as a result of a historic wildfire season in New Mexico that stemmed partly from missteps by federal forest managers in starting a prescribed burn.
news9.com

Authorities Arrest Carjacking Suspect In New Mexico

The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that authorities arrested Jaycob Sena in Albuquerque, New Mexico. According to deputies, Sena was arrested around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Deputies say Sena was on foot at the time of his arrest and was not in possession of a vehicle or a weapon.
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Trump advisor phone seized, Officer-involved shooting, Scattered storms, Businesses want change, Freedom Fourth

Tuesday’s Top Stories What you need to know about New Mexico’s new paid sick leave law New Mexico Governor signs executive order on abortion access New Mexico News Podcast: ‘Miscalculations’ Led To Feds Sparking State’s Largest Wildfire Passenger recounts Amtrak train derailing in Missouri Macron says oil prices ‘untenable’ in Europe New details revealed about […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KBAT 99.9

Some New Mexico Pot Dispensaries Offer Delivery and Drive Thru

In New Mexico, you can now load up on your ganja from the air conditioned comfort of your car or, have it brought to your home. Our northern neighbor, New Mexico, recently legalized recreational marijuana and dispensaries are starting to pop up all over the place. El Paso's nearest NM neighbor just announced that their dispensaries can now offer drive thru service.
POLITICS

