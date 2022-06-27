NM Braces for Post-Roe Reality

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham yesterday signed an executive order strengthening protections for health care providers and people seeking abortions in New Mexico. That order arrives in the wake of the June 24 US Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and ending a 50-year-long constitutional right to abortion. Last year, in anticipation of the court’s action, New Mexico’s legislators repealed a 1969 state law that had criminalized abortion in the state. Yesterday’s executive order makes clear the state will not cooperate with any state seeking information in the pursuit of criminal or civil proceedings; will not cooperate with extradition attempts; and directs the Superintendent of Regulation and Licensing Department to work with licensing boards to ensure no negative consequences to practitioners who are censured or otherwise disciplined by other states for providing reproductive health care services. Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, signed into law similar executive orders on Friday and Saturday, respectively. “As I’ve been saying all weekend: As long as I’m governor, everyone in the state of New Mexico will be protected,” Lujan Grisham said yesterday during a news conference with state Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque—the lead sponsor of last year’s bill securing abortion in the state—as well as representatives from the ACLU, Planned Parenthood and NM Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice. “Out-of-state residents seeking access will be protected. Providers will be protected, and abortion is and will continue to be legal, safe and accessible.” New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas and a national coalition of 22 attorneys general yesterday also issued a joint statement “reaffirming their commitment to supporting and expanding access to abortion care.” And in Santa Fe, Mayor Alan Webber issued a statement reiterating Santa Fe’s commitment to human rights.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO