Geneva Cooley, 94; incomplete

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — An Amtrak passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck Monday in a remote area of Missouri, killing three people and injuring dozens more as rail cars tumbled off the tracks and landed on their sides, officials said. Two of those...
CARY — Two members of the Croatan girls soccer program helped North Carolina continue its dominance in the Clash of the Carolinas. The Tarheels took a 2-0 win over Sanlappers on Saturday at WakeMed Soccer Park. The contest is the country’s only interstate all-star soccer game. Paul Slater...
Comments / 0