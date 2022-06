A North Carolina man will spend the rest of his life in prison without parole for the kidnappings and killings of four women over the past several years. Daniel Glen Printz, 59, of Bostic, admitted to killing four women, including Edna Suttle; Delores Sellers; Sellers' daughter, Nancy Rego; and Leigh Goodman in a South Carolina district court while on trial for his role in Suttle's death.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO