Greenwich, CT

Fireworks, Picnic Fundraiser to Benefit Sound Beach Community Band

By Greenwich Sentinel
greenwichsentinel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sound Beach Community Band, in partnership with Burke Catering, announce its first-ever Picnic Fundraiser in conjunction with the Binney Park fireworks display on Saturday, July 2. Supporters can pre-order picnic boxes to be picked up between 5pm & 7pm behind the Showmobile in Binney Park on the day...

www.greenwichsentinel.com

greenwichsentinel.com

GCOG holds Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony

The Garden Club of Old Greenwich held its annual meeting and awards ceremony at the Riverside Yacht Club on Friday, June 10. The event featured a horticulture competition, annual meeting, and an elegant tea and award presentation. The meeting also provided an opportunity for members to celebrate all the accomplishments...
GREENWICH, CT
westchestermagazine.com

Check out These Summer Craft Fairs in and Around Westchester

Love shopping local? Head to these Westchester County craft fairs for summer fun and handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts galore. Summer is officially underway in Westchester, and so are all our favorite summer activities. Beach days, berry picking, ice cream and—of course—craft fairs are in full swing. Check out these fairs to find the coolest and most unique jewelry, furniture, crafts, and more, with good food and music on the side.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
greenwichsentinel.com

Students Raise $622 to Support Off Beat Players

Greenwich teen publishers AJ Ink Designs hosted a fundraiser in the month of May to benefit Off Beat Players (OBP), called Cards for a Cause. Off Beat Players is a local non-profit organization and inclusive theater company for young adults with special needs. The fundraiser included an original deck of 52 cards designed by 18-year old Angela Zarrilli, and her 13-year old sister, Jacklyn Zarrilli. The designs reflected famous Broadway productions including Guys and Dolls, Grease, Mamma Mia, and Bye Bye Birdie. To sell the Cards for a Cause Broadway Deck, Angela and Jacklyn set up a store page at ajinkdesigns.com. “It all became real when the emails began to pop up every single time we got a purchase!” said Angela. Jacklyn added, “It was also cool to partner with a national company like Bicycle Playing Cards!”
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Flag Raising Ceremony to Take Place July Fourth

Independence Day Association of Greenwich will hold a flag raising ceremony to celebrate Independence Day on Monday, July 4 at 9:00 am, in front of Greenwich Town Hall. Members of the Sound Beach Community Band will perform live music, opening with the Assembly Trumpet Call. The Greenwich Police Department Honor Guard will conduct ceremonial rifle fire, followed by opening remarks, introduction of dignitaries and a message from the Town of Greenwich by First Selectman Fred Camillo.
GREENWICH, CT
Greenwich, CT
Society
City
Old Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Greenwich, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Angel at Greenwich Animal Control is Available for Adoption

Meet Angel, a sweet gentleman available for adoption at Greenwich Animal Control. Angel is about eight years old. He is good company and loves to be with his people, take walks and enjoys kicking back and relaxing with you. He likes other dogs, but he can be a little selective...
GREENWICH, CT
i95 ROCK

Bethel Police Issue Snapping Turtle Warning For Local Dog Park Users

As a responsible dog owner, I'm very aware of our surroundings when I take my 5 pound Chihuahua outdoors. He's always on a leash, and I keep my eyes on the ground, as well as in the air, he's a snack for a hawk. Well, if you're an area resident that uses Bethel's Meckauer Park on Shelter Rock Road, more specifically the dog park there, the Bethel Police Department have issued a warning to keep your eyes out for snapping turtles.
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Stamford Board of REALTORS® (SBOR) Awards 2022 Frank N. Green Community Service Scholarships to 10 Stamford Graduating Seniors

Congratulations to the 2022 Scholarship Winners: Olivia Anne Conte, Kayla Glynn, Jade Hutchinson, Ananya Kotian, Alejandro Jose Lopez Gonzalez, Carrington Mattis, Aishwarya Sivasubramanian and Jeremy Young. Not Pictured are Claire Cody and Kaitlyn M. Pepa. Shown with the students at the presentation on Tuesday evening at The Stamford Board of...
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Couple converted Greenwich church into a funky home — it's for sale for $1.8M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. According to Santiago and Bonnie Suarez, not at all. The couple, who owns the former church on 1035 North Street in Greenwich, said they used to be asked that question all the time. Santiago said he even stayed in the church by himself before committing to its purchase in 2005.
GREENWICH, CT
News 12

Plans for apartments in downtown Fairfield meets strong opposition

Dozens of residents went to a meeting in Fairfield Tuesday as city officials debate a proposal to build apartments, including some affording housing, in the downtown area. People who arrived for the Planning and Zoning meeting say the six-story building with 63 units is just too tall and sits in an area that's crowded and prone to flooding.
FAIRFIELD, CT
News 12

Black bear spotted at Irwin Park in New Canaan

A black bear was spotted at Irwin Park in New Canaan Tuesday night around 8 p.m. A viewer sent News 12 video of the bear. State officials say when you see a bear, you should not approach it. Like the resident from the video, admire them from afar.
NEW CANAAN, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

BackCountry Jazz presents the Greenwich Jazz Festival 2022

BackCountry Jazz presents the Greenwich Jazz Festival 2022 featuring Jazz artists, from celebrated greats to young rising stars. Nine concerts in casual, open air settings – June through September. The next concert is Sunday, July 3, 6:00-7:30pm, at Greenwich Boat & Yacht Club. Special Guest – Russell Malone, guitar...
GREENWICH, CT
WestfairOnline

Bridgeport to issue food truck licenses for Seaside Park

The City of Bridgeport is launching a pilot program that will enable food trucks to set up for business at Seaside Park. The Parks Food Truck Pilot Program license permit will be available on a first come first serve basis until the 10 available spots at Seaside Park West Beach and two spots at Seaside Park Grove are filled. The food trucks will be able to operate between July 1 and Oct. 15.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Restaurant Is a Top Middle Eastern Eatery in the U.S.

Can you guess which Westchester eatery Far & Wide ranked as one of the best Middle Eastern restaurants in America?. Food lovers in Westchester County have it so good. No matter which sort of meal or cuisine they’re craving, there’s a restaurant in the 914 to satisfy. So, when online travel site Far & Wide put together its list of the “35 Most Delicious Middle Eastern Restaurants in the U.S.,” it was hardly surprising that a Westchester eatery earned a place on it.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

White Plains Hospital Free Movies Under the Stars Return to Kensico Dam Plaza

Westchester County Parks and Sharc Creative present the White Plains Hospital Screenings Under the Stars, which kicks off with the musical comedy, Sing 2 (2021-PG) on Friday, July 15, at Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla. County Executive George Latimer said, “Outdoor movies bring back fond childhood memories. I hope Westchester County...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
trumbulltimes.com

New health center location expands services to South Norwalk

NORWALK — The city’s community health center is expanding in South Norwalk to provide greater access to health care services not readily available in the neighborhood. Norwalk Community Health Center opened a second location at 55 Chestnut St., home of the Smilow Life Center. The new center will be open Monday through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and every other Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
NORWALK, CT

