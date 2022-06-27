Fireworks, Picnic Fundraiser to Benefit Sound Beach Community Band

Greenwich teen publishers AJ Ink Designs hosted a fundraiser in the month of May to benefit Off Beat Players (OBP), called Cards for a Cause. Off Beat Players is a local non-profit organization and inclusive theater company for young adults with special needs. The fundraiser included an original deck of 52 cards designed by 18-year old Angela Zarrilli, and her 13-year old sister, Jacklyn Zarrilli. The designs reflected famous Broadway productions including Guys and Dolls, Grease, Mamma Mia, and Bye Bye Birdie. To sell the Cards for a Cause Broadway Deck, Angela and Jacklyn set up a store page at ajinkdesigns.com. “It all became real when the emails began to pop up every single time we got a purchase!” said Angela. Jacklyn added, “It was also cool to partner with a national company like Bicycle Playing Cards!”

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO