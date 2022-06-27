ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy’ to Choose Permanent Hosts “Very, Very Soon”

By Greta Bjornson
 3 days ago
Where to Stream:

Jeopardy

Jeopardy is closer than ever to naming a permanent successor to late host Alex Trebek. After a bungled attempt at replacing Trebek with former executive producer Mike Richards — who was ousted after nine days in the job when his unsavory past caught up with him — creators behind the game show are preparing to reveal their new, new hosts.

Michael Davies, Jeopardy executive producer, said backstage at the Daytime Emmys that the program is planning a hosting announcement “very, very soon.” Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik and Jeopardy alum Ken Jennings have been splitting hosting duties since Richards’ departure.

“The scandal was, as we call it at Jeopardy!, ‘the awkward months,'” Davies said, per Variety, referring to Richards’ tumultuous turn as host. “But it showed the power of our audience and how passionately our fans care about the program, which is just so important.

“What’s happened over the course of the season — Matt Amodio, and Amy Schneider and Mattea [Roach] and Ryan [Long] — really made us just remember how incredible the game is,” he continued, listing a number of Jeopardy‘s recent winners. “The stars of our show and Mayim [Bialik] and Ken [Jennings] have done incredible job hosting.”

Davies added, “We hope to have a hosting announcement very, very soon,” but did not name a specific date for the big news. “But with all of our plans for Jeopardy! — which is more Jeopardy!, not less, more versions —we’re going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward.”

Jeopardy has been without a permanent host for over a year now — excluding Richards’ brief tenure. After past derogatory comments he made about women, Jewish people and others were revealed, Richards stepped down from Jeopardy. Before Richards was chosen as host, the show tried out a number of celebrities in Trebek’s place, tapping stars like Aaron Rodgers, LeVar Burton and Katie Couric for rotating guest host roles.

Trebek, who hosted Jeopardy for decades, died in November 2020 age age 80 after a battle with cancer. He hosted the show from 1984 up until his death.

