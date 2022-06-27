Child unconscious for 2 years after abuse has died, NC cops say. Now, dad is charged

A child was unconscious for two years before she died from injuries related to child abuse, North Carolina officials said.

Now, the toddler’s 31-year-old father is facing multiple felony charges, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers in a news release didn’t list attorney information for the man, identified as Howard Moore. He was taken into custody on Thursday, June 23.

The case dates back to June 2020, when police were called to a home on Konnoak View Drive in Winston-Salem. Officers were responding to a report that a 2-month-old girl named Nayture Marie Moore had stopped breathing.

“Life saving measures were commenced and Nayture’s heartbeat and breathing were restored, however; she never regained consciousness,” officers wrote in their release.

In warrants, officials said “Nayture had bleeding and swelling to her brain, bleeding in the retinas of her eyes, rib fractures, fractures to her upper arm, wrist and forearm as well as injuries to her upper thigh bone and shin bone,” the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

The girl reportedly had been abused and needed medical care until she died in May 2022. She was 2 years old, officials said.

Her dad now faces three counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury and six counts of child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. He was booked into jail and given a $500,000 bond.

Anyone with details about the case is asked to call police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or in Spanish at 336-728-3904. People can also submit tips online or by sending messages to the Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717.

