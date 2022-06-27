ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Increasing awareness and eliminating the stigma surrounding PTSD

By Demi Gough
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Millions of people suffer from Post Traumatic Stress...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

 

foxbaltimore.com

GBMC: a common but little-known brain symptom

Dr. Ellen Deibert, FAHA, Division Chief of Neurology and Medical Director of Stroke at the GBMC Center for Neurology speaks about the diagnosis and treatment of Aphasia. For more information go to GBMC.org.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Elite Design House providing unique wedding experiences

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's wedding season, and Elite Design House located in Baltimore City is the go-to-location for brides and couples who dare to be different. Founder and Owner LaTonya Turnage shares how brides can experience an unforgettable wedding journey.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Black bear caught searching for midnight snack in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A black bear was captured on camera late Tuesday night in a backyard in Owings Mills. Video from a resident's security camera showed the black bear rummaging around the backyard just before midnight. He briefly inspects a sealed bucket. According to the Maryland Department...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Howard County announces availability of no-cost summer meal program

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County announced its no-cost summer meal program is now available for students and families. The county announced from June 27th to August 12th from 12:30 p.m. -2 p.m. students and families can pick up meals at no cost at six different locations. “During the school...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

AVAM's 4th of July Pet Parade & Animal Talent Show

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Calling all furry, feathered, slithery, and scaly friends and their people to put on their best patriotic outfits because the American Visionary Art Museum is hosting its 4th of July Pet Parade and Animal Talent Show. AVAM Director of Education Beka Plum shares more about the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Schools won't explain why buses with broken parts were certified repaired

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD — Baltimore County Schools has yet to give the public answers for why school buses with broken parts were passing inspection and carrying students. Project Baltimore has been trying to get those answers for eight months, but so far, BCPS has refused to explain why mechanics were signing off on school bus repairs that were never made.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Goetze's & Sheetz Cow Tale milkshakes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two family-owned businesses, Goetze's & Sheetz are teaming up to launch a new series of Cow Tail-flavored milkshakes. VP of Strategy and Operation for Goetze's Meghan Brody and Beverage Research and Development Manager for Sheetz Sandy Mazza shares more about those sweet drinks.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's Central Booking briefly goes on lockdown over cardboard gun

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Central Booking in downtown Baltimore was placed briefly on lockdown after an inmate was found with a fake gun made of cardboard, according to Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. "The Department mobilized its Special Operations, K9, Intelligence, and Contraband Interdiction teams, highly trained...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's crime and the 4th of July holiday weekend

One man is dead following a shooting in Northeast Baltimore. Police found him shot along Robb Street just before 11 last night. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. As of this morning, 177 people have been killed in Baltimore so far this year, compared to 163...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Coppin State, Community College of Baltimore County launch degree accessibility program

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Coppin State University, Community College of Baltimore County announce Pathways to Success Program. The educational institutions launched their partnership program which allows dual admission for students to receive Associate and Bachelor's degrees in four years. The agreement was signed by President Jenkins and CCBC President Sandra L. Kurtinitis, Ph.D. at a signing ceremony earlier this month, according to a news release.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Light Rail operators shortage leads to new schedule for riders

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The nationwide driver's shortages are now impacting light rail riders due to a lack of operators. The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) announced new temporary schedules to adjust operator availability with Light Rail riders. Starting on Sunday, July 10, weekday trains will...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Shootings surge along Sinclair Lane in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Parkside neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore has been a hot zone for shootings in the past week. The sun hadn’t even rose on Sinclair Lane Monday when the call came in for a shooting victim. That victim marks the seventh person shot along Sinclair Lane...
BALTIMORE, MD

