Increasing awareness and eliminating the stigma surrounding PTSD

Dr. Ellen Deibert, FAHA, Division Chief of Neurology and Medical Director of Stroke at the GBMC Center for Neurology speaks about the diagnosis and treatment of Aphasia. For more information go to GBMC.org.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's wedding season, and Elite Design House located in Baltimore City is the go-to-location for brides and couples who dare to be different. Founder and Owner LaTonya Turnage shares how brides can experience an unforgettable wedding journey.
A new report from the Maryland General Assembly’s Office of Legislative Audits outlines gaps and non-compliance in the Baltimore Police Department’s past use of surveillance equipment. The audit, which was released this month, reviewed BPD surveillance programs from 2014-2021 – specifically examining the department’s Body Worn Camera program,...
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A black bear was captured on camera late Tuesday night in a backyard in Owings Mills. Video from a resident's security camera showed the black bear rummaging around the backyard just before midnight. He briefly inspects a sealed bucket. According to the Maryland Department...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — St. Vincent De Paul of Baltimore will continue its dedicated service to the community offering Camp St. Vincent, a summer camp for Baltimore City and County children who are experiencing homelessness. The camp will focus on the academic, social, and the emotional needs of children who...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County announced its no-cost summer meal program is now available for students and families. The county announced from June 27th to August 12th from 12:30 p.m. -2 p.m. students and families can pick up meals at no cost at six different locations. “During the school...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Calling all furry, feathered, slithery, and scaly friends and their people to put on their best patriotic outfits because the American Visionary Art Museum is hosting its 4th of July Pet Parade and Animal Talent Show. AVAM Director of Education Beka Plum shares more about the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD — Baltimore County Schools has yet to give the public answers for why school buses with broken parts were passing inspection and carrying students. Project Baltimore has been trying to get those answers for eight months, but so far, BCPS has refused to explain why mechanics were signing off on school bus repairs that were never made.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two family-owned businesses, Goetze's & Sheetz are teaming up to launch a new series of Cow Tail-flavored milkshakes. VP of Strategy and Operation for Goetze's Meghan Brody and Beverage Research and Development Manager for Sheetz Sandy Mazza shares more about those sweet drinks.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Central Booking in downtown Baltimore was placed briefly on lockdown after an inmate was found with a fake gun made of cardboard, according to Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. "The Department mobilized its Special Operations, K9, Intelligence, and Contraband Interdiction teams, highly trained...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore will spend more than $3,000 for City Council President Nick Mosby to attend a political conference in Ocean City this summer - more than double the amount his colleagues requested to attend the same event. The expenses were approved without discussion at Wednesday's Board of...
One man is dead following a shooting in Northeast Baltimore. Police found him shot along Robb Street just before 11 last night. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. As of this morning, 177 people have been killed in Baltimore so far this year, compared to 163...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Coppin State University, Community College of Baltimore County announce Pathways to Success Program. The educational institutions launched their partnership program which allows dual admission for students to receive Associate and Bachelor's degrees in four years. The agreement was signed by President Jenkins and CCBC President Sandra L. Kurtinitis, Ph.D. at a signing ceremony earlier this month, according to a news release.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The nationwide driver's shortages are now impacting light rail riders due to a lack of operators. The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) announced new temporary schedules to adjust operator availability with Light Rail riders. Starting on Sunday, July 10, weekday trains will...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore boy, who was 14 at the time of the attack, was convicted Wednesday of killing and raping an 83-year-old woman in 2018, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said. Tyrone Harvin, now 17, faces a sentence of life in prison. His sentencing is set...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Parkside neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore has been a hot zone for shootings in the past week. The sun hadn’t even rose on Sinclair Lane Monday when the call came in for a shooting victim. That victim marks the seventh person shot along Sinclair Lane...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Questions remain after the top prosecutor’s office in Baltimore City denied a public records request filed by FOX45 News regarding communication about the prosecution of a staffer in City Council President Nick Mosby’s office. Jade Kala Johnson, 24, is an aid in Council President...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Dozens of Class of 2026 U.S. Naval Academy Plebes shaved their hair off on the first day of Induction Day in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday. Approximately 1,200 members are expected to join the Class of 2026. An oath ceremony will take place Thursday evening. We...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Joseph Black, accused of injuring a Baltimore Police Officer Tuesday, has a criminal history dating back nearly 20 years. “Black has been arrested at least 19 times as an adult with little or no regard for consequences,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said. Court records show in...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two prominent women in Baltimore political circles -- former mayor Sheila Dixon and former mayoral candidate Mary Miller -- have stepped up their support of Baltimore City State's Attorney Candidate Ivan Bates with a political action committee and a new ad campaign. Miller is a former...
