ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Hotels in the Birmingham metro looking to fill vacancies ahead of World Games

By Courtney Chandler
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0unI2W_0gNFCeJN00

HOOVER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — With only 10 days until the World Games 2022 kick off in Birmingham, many hotels ae looking to fill vacancies.

Sanjay Patel, the owner of Baron Hospitality, said that the original plan was for athletes to stay in hotels, but now they will be rooming in dorms, leaving hotels like Hyatt Place in Hoover between 30 to 40 percent occupancy.

Patel said he and other hotels are beginning to drop their original prices from $300 a night to $120 and $150 a night just to get rooms filled.

World Games now offering day passes

“Typically, July is a great month for revenue for these hotels in our city,” Patel said. “We missed out on our regular guests for the World Games, so it’s going to be hard to get them back.”

Paul Dangel, marketing director at the Wynfrey Hotel, believes people are booking last minute instead of booking early.

“We see that with our groups, so the pre-planning where folks used to do things six and eight months before is not what they’re doing now,” Dangel said. “Once we get in this two-week window, we expect there to be a lot more reservations.”

Dangel explained that people staying in hotels in Hoover not only benefit from the hotels, but small businesses in the city.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Bulk trash pick up process frustrating Birmingham residents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several piles of trash have remained untouched by the city over the last month and a half. One area in particular with piles scattered about is the historic Norwood neighborhood. It is one that has frustrated and angered several residents. It is not just the fact...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

World Games security efforts will soon be seen around Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement and local leaders spoke again Tuesday about the topic of security at The World Games. The international competition kicks off Thursday, July 7, and some security shifts around town will soon become evident. It will soon be harder to drive through portions of downtown...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoover, AL
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Government
Hoover, AL
Sports
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Hoover, AL
Government
wbrc.com

Illegal commercial dumping on the rise in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about what a local leader calls a growing problem: illegal commercial dumping in Birmingham. A Birmingham city councilor said he was aware of construction debris being dumped in the Magic City, and they’re not going to let people get away with it.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

New dining complex to open in Chelsea

Three new restaurants will soon be coming to the Chelsea area. A redevelopment is underway at the former TreeTop Family Adventure location off Dunnavant Valley Road to bring the eateries, all owned by the Pihakis Restaurant Group, to the U.S. 280 corridor. Melody Whitten, director of development for 58 INC.,...
CHELSEA, AL
CBS 42

In shift, Birmingham mayor says World Games will not displace homeless residents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin told city councilors Tuesday morning that no residents facing homelessness will be displaced during the World Games. Woodfin’s statement reflects a major shift in communication regarding the homeless community and the games, which will be held throughout the city from July 7-17.  Previously, city and World Games […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#World Games#Occupancy#Hyatt Place#Nexstar Media Inc
styleblueprint.com

Birmingham’s Favorite Spots for Frozen Treats

A frozen dessert renaissance has swept the Magic City over the past several years. Local makers have elevated simple summer treats by giving ice cream the farm-to-table treatment, infusing sorbets and ices with haute cuisine creativity, and invigorating popsicles with exciting international flavors. Let’s check out Birmingham’s favorite ice cream parlors and popsicle stands!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Pregnancy resource centers preparing for uptick in those seeking services as clinics’ futures uncertain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama clinics that stopped performing abortions are now figuring out what the future holds for their patients and their own operations. The West Alabama Women’s center in Tuscaloosa has canceled about 100 abortion appointments scheduled for this week. “Some of them just showed up because they had to feel like they […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Alabama NewsCenter

This Alabama Power unsung hero’s heart is in the community serving others

Alabama Power Information Systems Analyst Ronald Crenshaw is serving on a big stage – The World Games, the largest sporting event in Birmingham since the 1996 Olympics. Crenshaw is on temporary assignment as the assistant to the Unified Command Logistics chief for the Games. Crenshaw works to coordinate local, state and federal partners. Safety is key to ensuring the Games are successful and fun.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

17 places to find late-night eats in Birmingham

We’ve all been there. You end your fun-filled night on the town and have a hankering for a midnight snack. Don’t fret, we’ve got you covered with 17 places that serve food past 10PM in Birmingham. Bonus: These restaurants have their kitchen open past 10PM most days...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wdhn.com

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg set to visit Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WDHN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is set to travel to Birmingham on Thursday. Secretary Buttigieg will travel to Birmingham, Alabama to announce a new program under President Biden’s Infrastructure Law that, according to the Department of Transportation, is aimed at making investments to help people in Alabama get to work, school, and services they need quicker and more affordably. 
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Thunder on the Mountain 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the Birmingham area’s biggest fireworks shows is back for 2022. Thunder on the Mountain will return Monday, July 4, 2022, live at 9 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 News. Mike Dubberly and Janice Rogers will host the show. The sky show will once again...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Dental office fire in East Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Rescue crews responded to a business fire Tuesday, June 28. It started at Birmingham Eastern Family Dental Care in the 500 block of Red Lane Road around 3:50 p.m., according to BFRS. Firefighters said no one was hurt. No word how the fire started.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Hoover aims to make World Games visitors feel welcome

A window decal with a QR code for guests to scan with their smartphone will provide information about The World Games and is seen on the door at the Hoover Parks and Recreation building. The decals will be placed at restaurants and businesses throughout the city. The city of Hoover...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

1 person dead in Birmingham car fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a overturned vehicle that resulted in the death one person Thursday morning. It happened in the 2000 block of Jefferson Ave SW. According to officials on the scene a van went off the road, flipped and crashed...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy