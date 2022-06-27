ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Discover New ‘Sign’ Pointing to Ken Jennings Landing Full-Time Hosting Gig

By Caitlin Berard
 3 days ago
Last week, Jeopardy! added to its already impressive list of accolades by winning an Emmy for the 42nd time. This year, the iconic game show won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show, defeating several other titans of television including Wheel of Fortune and Family Feud.

It was a big moment in Jeopardy! history and fans of the series celebrated alongside those working behind the scenes to create the award-winning show. As celebrations circulated around the internet, however, eagle-eyed fans noticed far more than the award.

To commemorate the event, the Jeopardy! Twitter account put together a video announcing the win and included a few clips from the show. After the initial excitement wore off, fans pointed out that the video centers around Ken Jennings. In fact, Mayim Bialik isn’t mentioned or shown at all.

Furthermore, Ken Jennings shared the video, congratulating the show for the win. Meanwhile, Mayim Bialik remained silent.

For many months now, fans have eagerly awaited news of a new permanent host. Since Alex Trebek‘s tragic passing, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have shared the legendary hosting lectern, and fans are more than ready to leave the inconsistency behind.

As the majority of fans are team Ken, many expressed hope that the Emmy Award announcement was a hint that Ken Jennings will serve as permanent host come Season 39 later this year. “I wonder if it’s telling in any way that the show sent a Ken-hosted episode for the academy’s consideration,” one fan wrote. “Hopefully this is a sign that [Mayim is] gone next season,” another said.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Believe a Scheduling Conflict Points to a Permanent Host

As fans’ desperation for a permanent Jeopardy! host has grown, many theories have been tossed around regarding “hints” at their identity. And while some of these assumed clues are clear grasps at straws, others have some merit. One that falls into the latter category is Mayim Bialik’s schedule later this year.

In addition to her role as interim Jeopardy! host, Mayim Bialik also has her own show, a sitcom entitled Call Me Kat. When the network released their fall schedule, fans noticed that Season 3 of Call Me Kat airs in September, around the same time as the 39th season of the game show.

Because of this scheduling conflict, fans believe that Mayim Bialik won’t have time for both shows. And, if that’s the case, Ken Jennings is the clear choice.

“The should be another good sign pointing towards Ken hosting the syndicated show full-time,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “I’m so happy for her! I would love for Ken to finally be the one true host. The host that was promised,” another said.

