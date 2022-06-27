Treating summer sunburns
With the summer sun heating up, skin protection is against sunburns is important. Dr. Bill Fisher, a local health expert and pediatrician with Community Health, joins the show to share ways you can prevent sunburns and some advice when it comes to choosing certain types of sunscreen. For more from the Community Health Network on sun protection, you can visit their YouTube channel here .
