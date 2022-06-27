Pride events held in Wichita Friday and Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds gathered in Wichita for Pride events over the weekend. On Friday night, a festival was held in Naftzger Park in Wichita. The theme was “Love is Victorious”.

Evergy Pavillion was packed with people dancing and singing. There were live performances from Music Theatre of Wichita. Information and services from LGBTQ-affirming health care providers were provided. In addition, there were food trucks and vendors along the open streets of the festival.

Then on Saturday, a Unity March started at Warren Plaza in Old Town and ended at Naftzger Park.

“It’s so important now that we show our LGBTQ neighbors, our friends, people we work with that we support them and that they’re loved here in Wichita, that Wichita is the greatest city in the Midwest, and we’re big enough for everyone,” Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said.

The march was followed by a family picnic with burgers, hot dogs and sides.

