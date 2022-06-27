ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Have Huge Predictions for Season 13

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upI3S_0gNFCCn900

Since 2010, Blue Bloods has produced twelve successful, action-packed seasons. And in October of this year, a 13th will be added to the thrilling catalog. Though the next batch of episodes is still several months away, fans are already eagerly awaiting the continuation of the Reagans’ story.

In a recent

, Blue Bloods fans discussed what they predicted for the coming season, and there were a few common items on the lists. Of course, many fans agree that Erin Reagan’s District Attorney campaign will serve as a major storyline for the season. Considering where Season 12 left off and Executive Producer Kevin Wade’s own comments, Erin’s next steps in her career will be a focal point for Season 13.

Another common prediction (and hope) among fans was that Jamie Reagan and his wife Eddie will have a baby. Now, Will Estes, the actor behind Jamie, has said that he believes both Jamie and Eddie are ready for a child and that they could handle the added stress, despite their already hectic lives.

The only problem is that fans also predict a promotion for Eddie, as she expressed a desire for one in Season 12. If Eddie was promoted from police officer to sergeant, it could throw a wrench in the couple’s family planning. As one fan said, “I’m hoping Jamie and Eddie will have a baby or adopt one. But I don’t think it’s likely, because Eddie would probably have to be confined to desk duty.”

The last common thread is an addition to the force from the youngest generation of Reagans. Though Daniel and Linda Reagan’s sons were small children when the series premiered, they’re now adults and could potentially follow in their family’s footsteps.

‘Blue Bloods’ EP Teases Major Storyline for Erin Reagan

It appears at least one fan prediction will come true in Season 13, as Blue Bloods showrunner Kevin Wade hinted at Erin’s coming DA campaign in a recent interview with Deadline. As the EP explained, Season 13 is the perfect time for this story.

“We have played her under four or five DAs,” Wade said. “With whom she often clashed over principles as well as over ways and means. So, for her character, the choice seemed to be: if you think you can do the job, then ask for it. Otherwise, sit back down. Time’s come for her to ask for it by announcing she’s running for the office.”

As for how it will play out in the coming episodes, Blue Bloods writers have plenty to work with. “Season 13 would have two tracks for Erin,” Wade explained. “Doing the job she has, and challenging herself and being challenged about her fitness for the job she wants. And what she’s willing, and not willing, to do in order to get it.”

“So, plenty of horse-trading, soul-searching, and disruption with the powers that be, her partner Anthony, and especially her family.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Has Jack Reagan Been Gone for So Long?

Blue Bloods has long centered around some core characters within the New York City Law Enforcement-focused family, the Reagans. However, while some of the players on the hit CBS television drama series may be the bigger part of the focus, each member of the Reagan family is hugely important. So, when someone doesn’t make an appearance on screen for a bit of time, fans begin to wonder: where did they go?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Reveal Their Favorite Partner of Danny Reagan’s

Given Blue Bloods‘ longevity, it makes sense that our favorite characters have worked with multiple partners over the years. In fact, Eddie Janko just had a change in partnership earlier this past season. That said, as one of the police drama’s original characters, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) has had a slew of partners. For the last nine years or so, he’s been partnered with actress Marisa Ramirez’s Maria Baez. However, interestingly, he’s actually gone through six partners in total. Given his array of partners, fans have taken to social media to reveal their all-time favorite.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Irritated By One Frank Reagan Quirk

From the very beginning of Blue Bloods back in 2010, fans latched onto the Reagan family patriarch and host of the beloved weekly dinners, Frank Reagan. The fatherly police commissioner, played by Tom Selleck, was an instant favorite among Blue Bloods viewers and continues to be adored by fans to this day, 12 years and 254 episodes later.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Wade
Person
Will Estes
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Has Fans Going Wild Over These Eye-Catching New Pics

Bridget Moynahan is known by millions for playing Erin Reagan on the CBS police drama Blue Bloods but she’s also been a model. Some new photos that Moynahan shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday are making fans go wild. The actress is shown in both black-and-white and color photos with some cool makeup and hats. Take look at the selection of pics Moynahan dropped here.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: These Characters Died in Season 9

Dick Wolf, creator of the One Chicago, Law & Order, and FBI universes, didn’t become a titan of television by accident. On the contrary, for more than 20 years, the legendary producer has kept a close eye on all of his series and the desires of his fanbase. It’s this dedication to his creations and their viewers that has allowed him to stay on top.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Bloods
Outsider.com

Who Is ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik’s Boyfriend?

Mayim Bialik has made headlines recently for her new gig as “Jeopardy!” host, but did you know she’s also dating a host of another type of show?. In addition to hosting the popular quiz show, Bialik also co-hosts a mental health podcast alongside her boyfriend, Jonathan Cohen. In 2021, the TV actress revealed to Forbes that she had a “partner” and that it was none other than her podcast co-host. Together, they co-host the podcast “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Is ‘In Love’ With Carrie Underwood’s New Album

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg likely listened to a lot of Carrie Underwood this weekend as his wife Jenny McCarthy praised the country singer’s latest album. Carrie Underwood released her latest country album, “Denim & Rhinestones,” on Friday, June 10. It’s already gotten rave reviews, including from the wife of Donnie Wahlberg. Jenny McCarthy took to Twitter earlier today to spread the news about Underwood’s albums and encourage fans to listen.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Why Some Fans Soured on Kim After Season 9

Officer Kim Burgess has long been a Chicago PD fan-favorite character. But her recent treatment of on-again-off-again boyfriend Adam Ruzek has shown her true colors. And some fans are calling her out on social media. The Burzek romance has always been a rocky situation for the Windy City officers. They’ve...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’: The Character You Never Realized Wore a Wig on the Show

After appearing in 391 episodes of Law & Order, there was one detail about star S. Epatha Merkerson that nearly all fans missed—her costume included a wig. Merkerson’s character, Anita Van Buren—commander of the 27th Precinct in Dick Wolf’s New York City universe—was a bright and honest leader. She was known for always being in her detective’s corner and for having unending compassion for the many victims she met over 21 years on the job.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Alum Sophia Bush Officially Marries Fiancé Grant Hughes

Chicago PD season nine concluded on a dramatic high note. Now, we anxiously await the show’s return following season nine’s dramatic conclusion. Meanwhile, series alum Sophia Bush finds herself far from the drama. Following the cancelation of her CBS show Good Sam after just one season, she has not only begun work on a new project; she also recently married her fiancé Grant Hughes in Tulsa, Oklahoma this past Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Lose It Over Major Character Missing From ‘Timeline of Olivia Benson’s Romantic Relationships’

Umm, NBC, we’d like a word. If you’re looking back at all the love interests of Olivia Benson throughout the Law & Order: SVU seasons, how do you leave off Elliot Stabler?. Seriously, Mariska Hargitay, who portrays the beloved Olivia Benson, even posted a vacation photo with a Christopher Meloni mention earlier this week. She can’t escape him, even in Italy.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

489K+
Followers
52K+
Post
179M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy