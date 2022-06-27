ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Startling new science reveals the truth about chronic pain

By Jessica DuLong
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dr. Haider Warraich brings his experiences as a physician and patient to his examination of the nature and history of pain. Condemning modern medicine's failures, he calls for a more holistic, interdisciplinary...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 25

js333
2d ago

I've had 9 surgeries in 10 yrs. they say there is nothing that can be done for my chronic pain. I'm "red flagged" in their system, but literally can't get out of bed often. we need truthful answers as to how to live day by day, under these circumstances. I'm willing to try any medical remedies at this point.

Reply(1)
20
Guest
2d ago

I have chronic pain. Did all the things doctors told me to do. Nothing worked. Nothing else to do for me. I went to Acupunture in a wheel chair. So many things wrong and diseases. First treatment with pins from middle back to my toes. I came back the next week walking. Insurance will not pay for that can't afford it. So back in wheel chair. They don't want us to get better

Reply(3)
18
Kimberly Herd
2d ago

It's really sad that ppl with chronic pain basically has to find a physician that suffers from it so they can understand our pain.

Reply
16
Related
The Conversation U.S.

How do painkillers actually kill pain? From ibuprofen to fentanyl, it's about meeting the pain where it's at

Without the ability to feel pain, life is more dangerous. To avoid injury, pain tells us to use a hammer more gently, wait for the soup to cool or put on gloves in a snowball fight. Those with rare inherited disorders that leave them without the ability to feel pain are unable to protect themselves from environmental threats, leading to broken bones, damaged skin, infections and ultimately a shorter life span. In these contexts, pain is much more than a sensation: It is a protective call to action. But pain that is too intense or long-lasting can be debilitating. So how...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Pain#Pain Medicine#Back Pain#Pain Management#Women S Hospital#Harvard Medical School
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
BGR.com

Scientists found a simple sleep habit that literally cleans your brain

Scientists have discovered a simple sleep habit that can literally clean your brain at night. What exactly does that mean? Well, when you sleep on your side, scientists say it can help improve your glymphatic system. This system is responsible for cleaning “misfolded proteins” out of your brain. These proteins play a large part in the formation of motor neuron diseases.
HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy