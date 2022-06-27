Yaman Beach Open; Safe to Use

There is a new New York State record for a smallmouth bass caught on Cayuga Lake. The catch was 8.6 pounds that was caught on June 15th (opening day) during bass harvest season. Thomas Russell Jr. of Albion reeled in the smallmouth bass on Cayuga Lake in Seneca County. He...
SYLVAN BEACH — At the grand opening of The Cove vacation rental destination, which is the latest tourism offering from Oneida Nation Enterprises, the idea of creating not only regional economic strength but also contributing to making Sylvan Beach and the surrounding area a place visitors want to return to was front and center.
SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With the help of the Oneida Indian Nation, The Cove at Sylvan Beach held its grand opening on Tuesday, June 28th. This new lakeside vacation destination is designed for weeklong getaways on Oneida Lake, with each cottage featuring its very own pontoon boat. In fact, that’s even how today’s speakers arrived.
Oneonta is no stranger to great barbecue thanks to restaurants like Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q, Sloan's New York Grill, and just outside of Oneonta in Colliersville, Andre's Blue Ribbon BBQ. Here's the great thing about barbecue, I have discovered that there are so many different types of barbecue to discover and when Big Al's BBQ of New York opened up in the former Lizard Lick location on Oneonta's Dietz Street on December 31, 2021, North Carolina barbecue-style cuisine hit the scene in our area.
SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. – Local leaders gathered with representatives from the Oneida Indian Nation Tuesday for the grand opening of The Cove at Sylvan Beach. Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter was joined by Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, Sen. Joseph Griffo and Sylvan Beach Mayor Richard Sullivan, among others, to celebrate the opening of the $35 million vacation spot.
JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A locally owned Lawncare and Plowing business has started using electric lawn care equipment to save money on gas and help the environment. PLOWZ & MOWZ started using the equipment in June and their first test location was the Syracuse area. The co-founder of the company says he’s feeling the pain at the pump. “With gas prices the way they are, think about it, landscapers are spending $1,000.00 a week on gas and that’s not what they were spending last year and it’s significantly higher and you know it just makes a lot of sense to be looking at these electric type mowers,” said Wills Mahoney.
Oneida County Office for the Aging and Continuing Care will begin distributing coupon booklets to local seniors to be redeemed at community farmers markets. All participants must be age 60 or older and have proof of age if needed. Income eligibility requirements. Participant must not have received coupons from another...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Cure, a deli and food shop that opened on Westcott Street just before the Covid pandemic hit, closed this week. A sign on the door and a Facebook post indicate the owners, who are also affiliated with Recess Coffee, are considering what to do next with the location at the corner of Westcott and Dell streets.
If you ever wanted to own your own restaurant, here's the building you've been looking for. The old Anchor Light Inn restaurant is up for sale in Verona Beach. This is the perfect spot for any restaurant entrepreneur to either get their start or expand their reach into an ideal market.
Syracuse, N.Y. — The average price for a home in the town of Skaneateles has surged past $1 million, according to the latest data from the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. The average in the town is now $1.09 million. The figure includes sales through June 21. That number...
The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) today announced it has received the donation of a historic 200-year-old fieldstone home and more than 140 acres of woodlands in the town of Enfield, directly adjacent to Robert H. Treman State Park. This generous gift was made by Tompkins County resident Margaret Bald, who passed away in 2020.
A village of Marathon staple may be changing ownership soon. The Three Bear Inn, a historic hotel, restaurant, and bar located at 3 Broome St. in a structure that has existed for more than 222 years, may soon be sold off, according to owner and operator Sharon Toussaint. The current business has been operating on the property since the 1900s. Toussaint has been the manager for more than 35 years.
Gas prices throughout the country are expected to continue the trend of decreasing even with the upcoming Fourth of July weekend where travel is expected to increase. Currently the average price for a gallon of gas in New York State is $4.95 compared to $5.00 a week ago. Cortland County has luckily seen a larger decrease in gas prices as the average is now $4.90 per gallon.
You’ve seen them on Tompkins Street in the City of Cortland. The flashing two beams of yellow lights that activate when a pedestrian is using a crosswalk outside of an intersection. The New York Department of Transportation is increasing the installation of these alerts to alert drivers throughout the...
The historic Binghamton firehouse that was home to "Number 5" restaurant for decades now is fully leased as a redevelopment project nears completion. The former restaurant site and neighboring South Side properties were acquired in 2020. Developer Brett Pritchard has transformed the site into Number 5 Commons. The first businesses...
Independence Day is nearing, and while some towns have a fireworks show to look forward to, most will be going without for the third year in a row due in large part to the pandemic. Like last year (see tinyurl.com/2m44bs4l), the pandemic has canceled both the Ithaca Rotary and Lansing...
Yeah, and I know what they say. Money can't buy everything. Well, maybe so. But it could buy me a boat. But could it buy this jaw-dropping $16 million yacht seen docked in Sylvan Beach?. This isn't the first time the luxury yacht, named 'Andiamo, has made its way through...
VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Four Van Etten children are safe after they were taken to the hospital late Monday night when they reportedly fell down an embankment off a bridge, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The four children between the ages of 11 and 16 were hospitalized and later released on June 28, 2022 […]
With the weather holding, progress is being made in Downtown Cortland for the NYSEG Phase 1 construction project. The intersection at Court St. and Main St. will be reduced to one lane traffic with flaggers directing traffic. Crown City Rising reminds residents that parking is restricted on Court and Main,...
