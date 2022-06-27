Yaman Beach Open; Safe to Use

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A locally owned Lawncare and Plowing business has started using electric lawn care equipment to save money on gas and help the environment. PLOWZ & MOWZ started using the equipment in June and their first test location was the Syracuse area. The co-founder of the company says he’s feeling the pain at the pump. “With gas prices the way they are, think about it, landscapers are spending $1,000.00 a week on gas and that’s not what they were spending last year and it’s significantly higher and you know it just makes a lot of sense to be looking at these electric type mowers,” said Wills Mahoney.

