Johnson City, TN

Officials to vote on conveying Ashe Street Courthouse deed to the city

By Robert Houk
Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington County commissioners are set to vote tonight on a resolution to officially transfer ownership of the Ashe Street Courthouse to Johnson City. Members of Washington County’s County-Owned Property Committee voted on June 2 to recommend the conveyance of the deed for the “Beaux-Arts” style building and three related parcels at...

Washington County commissioners voted Monday to officially transfer ownership of the historic Ashe Street Courthouse to the city of Johnson City. In a 13-1-1 decision (with Commissioner Robbie Tester voting “no” and Commissioner Bryan Davenport absent), the commission agreed to legally convey the deed for the 112-year-old “Beaux-Arts” style building and three related parcels at 401 Ashe St. to the city.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
