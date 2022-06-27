ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Five questions with Joshua Trimm

By Amber Brophy
Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Trimm has just completed graduate school at East Tennessee State University. A Kingsport native, Trimm shares some of the obstacles that he had to overcome in order to graduate with his degree in Computer Science. Trimm is now working for Eastman Chemical and his story is one of perseverance and...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Press

Bryant named Health Professions dean at Northeast State

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has named David Bryant as dean for the Division of Health Professions. He had served as the division’s interim dean since 2019. Bryant’s call to emergency medicine grew from a young age. He grew up in the business, you might say. His...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Three of four Northeast State presidential finalists have regional ties

NASHVILLE — Of the four finalists announced Monday to become the next president of Northeast State Community College, three have direct connections to the region, two to the school. One is the current interim president and one a former vice president, while another works for a community college in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan Commission’s discussion of pageant funds turns ‘chaotic’

BLOUNTVILLE — A 20-minute discussion/debate over a resolution proposing $1,000 county-funded scholarships for the next Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County went from something simple to something complicated and ended with the sponsor rolling the issue to next month. The simple-to-complicated description paraphrases County Attorney Dan Street as commissioner...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Alean Lowe Cooper

ELIZABETHTON - Alean Lowe Cooper, 84, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in the Hermitage Health Care after an extended illness. She was born April 13, 1938 in Johnson County to the late William & Doxie Fritts Lowe. She was a graduate of Johnson County High School and East Tennessee State University. She received a Masters Degree in Early Child Hood Education in Georgia. Alean was a retired School Teacher having taught the 3rd grade at Oakcliff Elementary School in Doraville, Georgia. She was selected Teacher of the year in 1981 from Dekalb County, Georgia. She had lived in Elizabethton for a number of years. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Elizabethton. Alean loved bowling, shopping and animals. She was preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Kingsport, TN
Education
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: June 30

June 30, 1897: Exactly one hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune opined, “The State Centennial Exposition is booming right along and raking in lots and squares of the people’s ducats. The attendance is increasing from week to week and the interest has become national. It is a big show. With its Vanity Fair, its martial parades, its classic architecture, its restful lakes, its singing fountains, its bands of music, its thousands of beautiful women, and elaborate displays of the products of human toil and marvelous creations of inventive genius, it is daily attracting crowds from every part of the county. All roads lead to Nashville and every eye is fixed upon our fair and proud capitol city on her granite throne overlooking the placid bosom of the Cumberland. It is a mammoth advertisement of Tennessee. The observing visitor can not fail to be impressed with the refinement, aesthetic culture and enterprise of our people, the fertility of our fields, the variety of our productions and the boundlessness of our natural wealth.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Lions Club selects new leadership

JOHNSON CITY — Doris Kaifa was recently elected Johnson City Lions Club president. Kaifa was born in Monrovia, Liberia. She moved to the United States in 1999 to begin her career with the social work department of the Good Samaritan Ministries, Inc. She has worked for Good Samaritan Ministries for 11 years and currently serves as the manager/supervisor of Good Samaritan Ministries’ branch in Piney Flats.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Virginia Business

Training’s in the cards for Hard Rock Bristol

Mike Pauley started learning poker from his grandfather around age 8 and traveled around the nation playing competitively during his early 20s. When he learned that the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol was hiring casino dealers, he applied online. “I had thought about having a career somewhere, but I...
Johnson City Press

Nita O. Webb

KINGSPORT - Nita O. Webb, 90, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living. The family will receive friends from 11am to 12pm on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Dale Cunningham officiating.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Aaron James Hiscutt

Aaron James Hiscutt, our beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend passed away suddenly on Monday June 27, 2022. Aaron was born on July 23, 1997, in Kingsport, TN. He was born with CHARGE Syndrome, and some might say he had special needs. The word special does apply to Aaron. Aaron lighted up everyone’s day, each and every day of his life. Where one may think he was limited, it was quite the contrary! Growing up he played T-Ball, traveled, went to Young Life Family Camp, rode the waves at Hilton Head, played in the Sullivan South High School Band, participated in POP Arts, Access ETSU (would have been entering his second year), Supercats Bowling League, horseback riding at Small Miracles, Sparkle Squad at DBHS, Mafair Youth Group and much, much more. Aaron was a faithful member of Mafair United Methodist Church. Aaron changed lives for the better of everyone with whom he came in contact. It was once said to Aaron’s Dad, “maybe Aaron was not the one with the disability, maybe it is us!”
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Minding Your Business: The launch of Bristol Now proves the power of local interest

Happy (almost) Fourth of July week! Below are a few tidbits on events and business happenings. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average (as of Monday) was $4.51, down eight cents from last week’s average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $4.48. A year ago, the average was $2.82.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Meeting to explain new school funding program

The Tennessee Board of Education will hold a meeting to discuss responses to the new public school funding rules proposed by the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act. This new funding plan will go into effect for the 2023-2024 school year. Who: All Tennessee residents are invited by the Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Fourth of July festivities abound

Whether you’re looking for outdoor fun, live music, food or fireworks, there’s plenty to choose from. Here’s a look at just a few of the festivities on tap in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia for the Fourth of July holiday:. • Natural Tunnel State Park in Duffield,...
DUFFIELD, VA
Johnson City Press

Doughboys win fourth straight game

Dr. Enuf swatted down Tony Castonguay’s potential first-inning grand slam, and helped turn what could have been four runs into two — with an out thrown into the mix. And the impact of the Doughboys’ left-center field wall extension — an advertisement for the locally popular soda — was enough to help Johnson City reach the win column for the fourth straight game.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Stanley David Mott

TELFORD - Stanley David Mott, age 66, of Telford, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. Stanley was born November 8, 1955, in Fernandina Beach, Florida to the late Joel Mott and Jean Wells Mott. He served in the Air Force from 1973-1979. In...
TELFORD, TN
Johnson City Press

Christy Lea Hampton Hyder

ERWIN - Christy Lea Hampton Hyder, age 54, Erwin, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, June 25, 2022, where she was embraced by her Lord and Savior, Jesus, and her precious mama. She passed away peacefully at the Johnson City Medical Center while her three boys were by her side, holding her hands. Christy lived most of her life in Erwin and she is the youngest daughter of Murrel Hampton and the late Barbara Gail Saltz Hampton, who passed away on May 9, 2020.
ERWIN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Let the mind of Christ be in you

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: and being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.” (Philippians 2:5-8)
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bristol, VA agrees to injunction over landfill, sets timeline for closure

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A timeline is now set for the closure of the Bristol, Virginia landfill after city leaders agreed to a preliminary injunction filed by Bristol, Tennessee. The sister cities are engaged in a legal battle over the landfill as its pungent odors have intruded into homes and businesses for the last year […]
BRISTOL, VA

