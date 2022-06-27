Add This 1985 Trans Am To Your 1980s Collection

This potent ‘80s sports car is a great option for any automotive enthusiast with a taste for vintage performance cars.

The third-generation Firebird Trans Am was one of the coolest cars of its time for many reasons. Along with great looks and low-slung design, these cars also offered incredible powertrain options. In fact, the third generation Firebird was so good that it soon became the face of one of TV's most iconic on-screen cars. With the rise of modern technology and high performance, you may wonder if the 1980s sports car we all know and love has lost its relevance. However, we assure you that these vehicles have retained everything that made them unique, and this particular car is an excellent example of that.

Under the hood of this stunning 1985 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is a potent 5.0-liter V8 engine which was likely a pretty high performance and desirable option in its time. These motors were capable of a whopping 155 horsepower from the factory, a big step up from some of its Camaro and Mustang counterparts. Whether you enjoy racing, showing off to friends on the street, or the occasional spat of spirited driving, there is something for everyone with this engine. All of that power is greatly benefited by the low weight, which sits right around 3,200lbs, further assisting the vehicle's performance.

Of course, all that horsepower is complemented by some great design cues and a bright livery, which makes the car stand out in a crowd. The Silver paint job contrasts with the black and red to create a boastful aesthetic with all of the iconic body lines of a classic pony car. Even the interior, with its modern design qualities and vintage material still in place, has remained in pretty good shape with few noticeable flaws. Altogether, this 1985 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is a fantastic 1980s sports car for any enthusiast with a taste for performance and style. That's why you should consider adding it to your growing automotive collection.