Military

NATO Puts 300,000 Soldiers on High Alert as G-7 Expresses ‘Serious Concern’ About Belarus Nuke Deal

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 3 days ago
In its biggest transformation since the end of the Cold War, NATO is set to increase the number of its forces on high alert from 40,000 to 300,000....

