Denver, CO

Erik Johnson becomes ‘Honorary Brewmaster’ for Stanley Cup Champs’ Brew

By Dara Bitler
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Avalanche became the Stanley Cup champions on Sunday night after dethroning the back-to-back champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6.

After the game, Bud Light announced that the company signed defenseman Erik Johnson to an “Honorary Brewmaster” contract to help brew a batch of Bud Light that will be available inside new, limited-edition bottles with his signature, for fans in Colorado for the 2022-23 NHL season.

“Erik Johnson and the Colorado Avalanche are 2022 Stanley Cup Champions and soon they will have a Bud Light brew for fans in Colorado to celebrate with!” Bud Light said .

Why room 87 was fate for Avs wining Stanley Cup

Here’s a look at what the bottle will look like:

Credit: Bud Light

Here are some of our other stories for Avalanche fans:

Bud Light also said it will release a special customized championship pack honoring the Colorado Avalanche. The company said the 2022 Stanley Cup bottles will be available during the celebration parade on Thursday .

You will be able to watch the parade live on FOX31 News.

