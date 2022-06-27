ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Woman murdered in Summit County, medical examiner says

By Avery Williams
cleveland19.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County authorities launched a homicide investigation Sunday after a woman was...

www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 5

Lil bit
2d ago

my son went to school with her, I can not imagine what her family is going through having their daughter just going to see a movie and her not returning home never being able to see her again, this is just sad, prayers to her family.🙏

Reply
3
Taneca Lee
3d ago

RIO and condolences to the family, friends and all around people who loved and cared for this lady. May she get justice ASAP

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Summit County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Summit County, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts Westlake man for deadly drunken driving crash in Lakewood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 36-year-old Westlake man accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash in Lakewood. Franklin Kutz was indicted on the charges aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI. Lakewood police said Kutz was driving eastbound on Clifton Blvd. around 1:30...
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

14-year-old Euclid girl missing since June 13

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find 14-year-old Fatimah Wilson. Police said she has been missing since June 13. Wilson was described by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office as 5′1″ tall, 99 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last...
EUCLID, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Summa#Woio#Violent Crime
WFMJ.com

Police: Woman shot in Youngstown after dispute with son

Detectives are investigating after a woman was shot on Youngstown’s South Side late Wednesday. Police and an ambulance were called to the 2000 block of South Heights Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Officers say the incident was a domestic situation between a man and his mother. The man told...
WKYC

27-year-old man killed in suspected homicide in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway following an alleged homicide that occurred at a gas station in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. A man was found on the scene at 11609 Miles Avenue,...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Reward offered for information on Beachwood man found dead in 2015

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward was offered Tuesday for anyone with information about a suspicious death from 2015 being investigated by the Beachwood Police Department. Jason Edwards, 22, was found dead on Oct. 26, 2015 inside his home, located on Halburton Road, a department Facebook post said. Edwards was...
BEACHWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

48-year-old Akron man dies in car crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a single vehicle fatal car accident. The accident happened on Crosby Street around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. According to officers, the driver of a Kia Sedona was westbound on Crosby Street when he ran off the road and crashed into a tree.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Willoughby Police: Can you ID this shoplifting suspect?

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Police Department has looked to the public to assist in identifying a suspect of shoplifting. Police said that the woman was seen leaving in a gray or silver Chevy Malibu. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Willoughby Police...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
cleveland19.com

Fire causes $50K damage to Elyria home

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three fire departments battled a house fire in Elyria Wednesday morning. Crews were called out to the home in the 400 block of Cleveland Street around 10:!5 a.m. When firefighters arrived, Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti said they faced a serious working fire in the...
ELYRIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy