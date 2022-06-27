ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

104 crash causes lane closure in Rochester

By Panagiotis Argitis
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At least one lane along Route 104 is closed as authorities respond to a crash.

News 8 crew members on scene say it appears an SUV drove through a fence near Hudson Avenue and onto 104 before coming to a stop at the eastbound highway barrier.

Further information is not available at this time.

State police are blocking access to at least one lane heading eastbound on Route 104.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

