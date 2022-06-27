Ryan Seacrest Allegedly Wants To Produce A Show For Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Ryan Seacrest allegedly believes that producing a show for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would give him millions.
In its July 4 issue, National Enquirer claimed that Seacrest is committed to working with Lopez and Affleck especially because they are one of the most popular couples in Hollywood today.
A source claimed that Lopez and Affleck, who go by the moniker “Bennifer” are also open to working with Seacrest because they are good friends with him.
