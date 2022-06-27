ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Seacrest Allegedly Wants To Produce A Show For Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck

Entertainment Times
 3 days ago

Ryan Seacrest allegedly believes that producing a show for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would give him millions.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben AffleckReuters

In its July 4 issue, National Enquirer claimed that Seacrest is committed to working with Lopez and Affleck especially because they are one of the most popular couples in Hollywood today.

A source claimed that Lopez and Affleck, who go by the moniker “Bennifer” are also open to working with Seacrest because they are good friends with him.

Comments / 8

Cindy Harper
3d ago

save your cash Ryan, we don't need a show about these two.... couldn't care less about them.....

The Entertainment Times (ET), based in New York, is a digital entertainment news publication that delivers breaking Hollywood news, movies, TV shows review, and spoilers, music, and celebrity, royals news and gossip, and in-depth entertainment industry coverage, including business and new technology.

