Tennis

Nick Kyrgios called Wimbledon's unique doubles rules the 'stupidest thing ever'

By Barnaby Lane
 3 days ago

Nick Kyrgios.

  • Nick Kyrgios has hit out at Wimbledon's unique doubles rules.
  • Men's doubles matches at Wimbledon are played across five sets as opposed to the normal three.
  • "I think it is the stupidest thing ever," he said.

Nick Kyrgios has hit out at Wimbledon's unique doubles rules, which see men's matches contested over best of five sets rather than three.

The Australian won the men's doubles at the Australian Open alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis earlier this year and the pair are favorites for victory again at Wimbledon.

But he admits he is "dreading" the potential long matches for fear that they could hamper his chances in the men's singles tournament.

Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam at which men's doubles games are played across five sets.

"I am not really looking forward to playing best-of-five-set doubles. I think it is the stupidest thing ever," Kyrgios said Sunday.

"I don't know why it is best of five sets. No-one wants to play best-of-five-set doubles, no one wants to watch best-of-five-set doubles.

"I am excited, but I am also dreading the fact that if it is one set all I am going to have to be playing three more sets of doubles. That's why I haven't played it before. It doesn't make sense, because I have always gone pretty well here in singles, so I am not on my off-day playing potentially five sets of doubles."

Nick Kyrgios and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis at the 2022 Australian Open.

Kyrgios begins his Wimbledon campaign on Tuesday when he faces British wildcard Paul Jubb, 22, in the first-round of the men's singles.

The 27-year-old believes he can "beat anyone" at the tournament but is not underestimating the threat posed by Jubb, especially on his home soil.

"I feel like I can put myself in his shoes very well," said Kyrgios. "I was once that kid that got a wildcard at the Australian Open. It felt really good just to be around, soak it all in, the media, the fans, everything, the hype.

"I've got to ride the waves emotionally out there because the crowd is obviously going to be behind the local. I'm used to wearing that kind of black hat, the villain-type role.

"I'm going to embrace it."

