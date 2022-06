Cunningham teaches AP Macroeconomics, AP Microeconomics, and AP United States Government and Politics. She currently coaches the Debate, Mock Trial and Model United Nations teams at the high school and advises the Junior Class Executive Council. She is the chair of the Social Studies Department and serves as a member of the high school’s Academic Achievement Team and Power User Group. Cunningham has been an AP Reader for the United States Government and Politics exam for the last three years and recently completed a Master of Arts in Political Science at Lehigh University.

NAZARETH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO