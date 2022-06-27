ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary helping animals injured in storm

By Danielle Halbach, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It's a busy time at the Bay Beach Wildlife...

fox11online.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Dredging underway at Baileys Harbor Marina in Door County

BAILEYS HARBOR (WLUK) -- Work is wrapping up at a marina in northern Door County. Crews are dredging the site in Baileys Harbor, which should help keep boaters safe. Those workers are putting in overtime to get it done. On the deck of a 40 by 80 foot steel barge,...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

The Waterboard Warriors are ready to entertain you this summer

WRIGHTSTOWN (WLUK) -- An area water ski team is ready to entertain you this summer. FOX 11 spent Thursday morning with the Waterboard Warriors Water Ski Show Team in Wrightstown. The team performs on the Fox River Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7:00 p.m. in Wrightstown at Mueller Park. In...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
Green Bay, WI
Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Lifestyle
Fox11online.com

Mountain bike skills park coming to Triangle Sports Area in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A chance to experience mountain biking in a different way is coming to Triangle Sports Area, which is part of the Baird Creek Greenway in Green Bay. With the ceremonial turn of the shovels, construction for the new mountain bike skills park is officially underway. "Having...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Shawano County man dies in Langlade County river

TOWN OF WOLF RIVER (WLUK) – A man died while fishing in a Langlade County river. On Monday, around 7:30 p.m., dispatch was notified of a 73-year-old Shawano County man who was believed to be fishing in the town of Wolf River and did not return. Deputies responded to...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sanctuary
Fox11online.com

Investigation of illness complaints from Waupaca beach continues

WAUPACA, Wis. (WLUK) -- Beachgoers are being warned to take caution when swimming at a Waupaca beach after reports of possible illnesses. What's usually a packed beach on a nice summer day, is now empty after signs that say "Swim at Your Own Risk" take over South Park Beach. Waupaca...
WAUPACA, WI
Fox11online.com

Flight delays and cancellations leave travelers stranded

GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- Traveler Christian Howard says he has been stranded in various airports for the past couple days and is still unsure of how he is getting home to Denver. “I ended up paying a local up there about $280 to drive me down from Hancock, Michigan, to this airport today," says Howard.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay Metro Fire Chief announces retirement

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- After nine years of service, Green Bay's fire chief has announced his retirement. Green Bay Metro Fire Chief David Litton will retire by the end of the year, marking a nearly 40-year career in the fire services. “Chief Litton has made a tremendous impact on our...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton Boy Scouts called heroes after Amtrak train derailment

(WLUK) -- Sixteen Appleton Boy Scouts were among those on the Amtrak train derailment in Mendon, Missouri on Monday afternoon. Troops 73 and 12 were riding the Amtrak train home from a trip to New Mexico when the train hit a dump truck at a public crossing. Minutes seemed like...
APPLETON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Pets
Fox11online.com

Missing Town of Scott boy found safe

SCOTT (WLUK) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 12 year-old Zander Lee Gorsuch. Gorsuch has been missing since Monday. He is described as white, 5’6” tall, approximately 125 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. Gorusch was last seen in a...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh purchases balance system for senior center to prevent falls

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A new piece of equipment is making a difference for older adults at the Oshkosh Senior Center. The city purchased a Biodex Balance System SD for the center to provide accurate Fall Risk Screening and Conditioning. Oshkosh Fire Chief Michael Stanley says about 25% of the calls...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Allouez woman located safe

ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- Authorities need the public's help in locating a missing and endangered woman from Allouez. Darice Lauren Marie White, 27, has been missing since Saturday, June 25. She is described as Native American, 5’4” tall, about 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has...
ALLOUEZ, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh development project hits milestone

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The final truss was added to the new apartment building in Oshkosh on Wednesday during a topping out ceremony. The Mackson Corners apartment building will have 74 units and is located along the Fox River. Construction for Mackson Corners began last October, but the project has been...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh city council approves plan to rehabilitate closed bridge

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Common Council has voted on a long-term option to rehabilitate the Jackson-Oregon Street Bridge. It's been closed for more than a month, after the discovery of worn gear teeth, which help raise and lower the bridge. As repairs are underway, the city has agreed to...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

The Stock Market adds some flavor to your 4th of July cookout

SHAWANO (WLUK) -- We are adding some flavor to your Fourth of July cookout!. FOX 11's Emily Deem was joined by the owners of The Stock Market in Shawano, Chelsea Gilling and Abigael Wallrich. The owners created a tasty recipe and cocktail for your Independence Day celebrations. What are you...
SHAWANO, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay changes policy for accepting outside election grants and services

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay’s city council voted Tuesday night to change its policy for accepting private grants and services for administering elections. It comes after the city accepted outside money and resources to help with the 2020 elections. Accepting that outside help has brought ongoing challenges and criticism.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy