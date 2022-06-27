ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Five Danbury-area organizations earn DEEP grants to tackle invasive species on local lakes

By Dan Nowak
NewsTimes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection recently announced recipients of the second round of grant funding through the Aquatic Invasive Species Grant Program. Five local project recipients are among 15 statewide that will have a share of the $370,000 state grant to restore waterways. The Aquatic Invasive...

www.newstimes.com

