Bobby Invites Favorite Server To Perform at His Comedy Show

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 3 days ago

Bobby Bones and his wife Caitlin got to know Johnny Clawson over the last 2 years as their favorite waiter at a restaurant in Nashville.

Recently, Clawson told Bones and Caitlin he was leaving the restaurant. They were bummed, but for the first time in that conversation learned he was an artist and just got a publishing deal. Clawson had never brought up wanting to be an artist to Bones during the last two years. So Bones decided to look up his music, and saw that he was really talented. He decided to surprise Clawson during his Comedically Inspirational show at the CMA Theater. Bones invited him out to the show, and then during the show invited Clawson up to perform.

Clawson had no idea any of this was going to happen and was totally shocked by the entire thing. He wrote on Bobby's Instagram post , "To say I was shocked is the understatement of the year [...} Thank you for this moment!! What a night!!" And the sold out theater gave Clawson a standing ovation.

