ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Cause Of Death Revealed For Ex-Yale Football Star Who Died During Navy SEAL Hell Week Training

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rV5Uk_0gNF62eZ00
Kyle Mullen Photo Credit: Yale Bulldogs

The cause of death has been revealed for a former Yale University football standout and Navy SEAL candidate who died during "Hell Week" training in February.

Kyle Mullen, age 24, of Manalapan, New Jersey, died as a result of pneumonia during the training at Naval Base Coronado in California, his mom tells NJ Advance Media citing an autopsy report from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner.

Mullen, who played defensive end for Yale where he was team captain in 2018, was unable to stand or walk on his own and wheelchair bound before he died, and had been coughing and spitting up red-tinged fluid that had nearly filled a 36 oz. sports drink bottle, the report says. He died Feb. 4, 2022.

Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, the commander of Naval Special Warfare Command in Coronado, California, offered his condolences in a statement to Mullen’s family

“We are extending every form of support we can to the Mullen family and Kyle’s BUD/S classmates,” Howard said.

Hell Week is a grueling test of the BUD/S class held in the first phase before the Navy invests in SEAL operational training, its website says.

"Hell Week consists of 5 1/2 days of cold, wet, brutally difficult operational training on fewer than four hours of sleep. Hell Week tests physical endurance, mental toughness, pain, and cold tolerance, teamwork, attitude, and your ability to perform work under high physical and mental stress, and sleep deprivation. Above all, it tests determination and desire."

Only 25 percent of SEAL candidates complete Hell Week, known as the toughest training in the US Military.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Police Motorcycle Crashes On Jersey Shore

A police motorcycle crashed on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred after 2 p.m. on Route 9 at Cox Cro Road in Lakewood, initial reports said. The crash involved a Toms River police motorcycle, a department spokeswoman confirmed. A medical helicopter had taken the officer to Jersey Shore...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coronado, CA
Sports
City
Coronado, CA
State
California State
Local
California Obituaries
Local
California Sports
Daily Voice

Worcester Band Cancels Future Shows After Drummer's Brutal Attack

A Worcester rock band was forced to cancel several upcoming shows after their drummer was attacked in Boston last week, Boston25 reports. Adam Neufell, with the group known as Young Other, sustained several injuries, including a concussion and broken nose, when he was attacked outside South Station early Friday morning, June 24, the outlet reports.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Yale University#Us Military#Navy Seal#Nj Advance Media#Rear Adm
Daily Mail

Last WWII Medal of Honor recipient dies aged 98: War hero who used flamethrower and explosives to clear seven pillboxes under heavy machine gunfire at Battle of Iwo Jima passes away peacefully in West Virginia

The last Second World War recipient of the Medal of Honor has died 'peacefully' aged 98. Hershel 'Woody' Williams passed away early Wednesday morning at the VA medical center in West Virginia. The Woody Williams Foundation confirmed his death came at 3.15 a.m. in a statement after announcing on Tuesday...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Voice

Maryland Cheerleader, 18, Killed In DC Shooting

A young Maryland cheerleader was killed in a triple shooting in Northwest D.C. over the weekend, reports NBC Washington. Kyndall Myers, 18, succumbed to her injuries after she and two other victims, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were shot shortly after midnight on the 800 block of Quincy Street NW on Sunday, June 26, reports the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Serious NJ Turnpike Crash Investigated In Woodbridge: NJSP

New Jersey state troopers are investigating a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries on the NJ Turnpike in Woodbridge. The crash occurred at 12:41 p.m. on Thursday, June 30 near Interchange 11 for the Garden State Parkway, State Police said. This is an active investigation and there are no additional...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Daily Voice

Police Search For Missing 40-Year-Old Waterbury Man

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 40-year-old Connecticut man. Louis Sanchez-Dejesus was last seen in New Haven County in the area of Midland Road in Waterbury at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, according to the Westbury Police Department. Police said Sanchez-Dejesus left a group...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

16 Charged In Takedown Of CT Fentanyl, Heroin Distribution Ring

Sixteen people are facing various charges stemming from the gang-related distribution of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine in Connecticut and other areas in the region. A federal grand jury returned the 27-count indictment charging the defendants on Wednesday, June 8, according to an announcement from Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut, on Tuesday, June 28.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Long Island Fugitive Seized By NJ State Troopers Following Route 17 Bus Incident Identified

UPDATE: A man questioned by New Jersey State Police following an alleged incident on a Greyhound bus turned out to be a fugitive from Long Island. Christopher Milton, 41, of Brentwood, NY was taken into custody in a park-and-ride lot on southbound Route 17 in Ridgewood around 6:15 p.m. Monday, June 27, after the bus driver pulled over, dialed 911 and reported that he'd threatened to shoot another passenger.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
303K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy