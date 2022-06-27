ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Black bear dies after locking itself inside 140-degree car while sniffing for food

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G1III_0gNF5qIV00

A black bear was found dead inside a parked vehicle outside Knoxville, Tennessee, after accidentally locking itself inside while searching for food, authorities said.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency released a statement last week with images of the bear and the opened food. The incident occurred at a rental cabin in Sevierville. The owner had left the vehicle at 10 a.m., and the bear was found around 7 p.m. Temperatures in the area at the time were near 100 degrees.

"It appears that the bear got inside the car by using its teeth or paws to open the unlocked door and was trapped inside after the door shut behind it," the statement read.

Warning: Graphic images below

'Hey buddy!': Watch a 'humongous' black bear roam around a gated Florida neighborhood

"We believe that the heat likely killed the bear as outside temperatures exceeded 95 degrees...meaning the vehicle's interior possibly reached over 140 degrees."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00GKjw_0gNF5qIV00
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a bear was found dead in a parked car, likely dying of the heat after being trapped when looking for food. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

The wildlife resources agency included images of the dead bear and packages of food in a call to action for people to keep animals and themselves safe.

"Here is a good example of how #garbagekillsbears," the statement read. "Notice the empty soda can and food package on the floorboard. Bears have noses 7 times better than a bloodhound and can smell even the faintest odor of food inside a vehicle. Lock your doors, roll up your windows, and never leave food or anything that smells like food inside!"

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services , black bears are undoubtedly "food-driven animals" and in numerous parts of the country can break into vehicles if drivers don't take proper precautions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Black bear dies after locking itself inside 140-degree car while sniffing for food

Comments / 30

Huck Wratchford
3d ago

it happens when humans invade the animals territory an run them out to build these things will happen more , bad thing is can you imagine how those children feel when their locked in a hot car to suffer an die like that bear makes you think huh

Reply
9
Diane Innes
3d ago

This is absolutely heartbreaking!!! What he must’ve gone through was excruciating!!!! I’m so so sorry poor bear!!! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply(2)
12
Stephanie Stapleton
3d ago

people need to remember to lock the car doors so Bears cannot go the get into the car to get food and people shouldn't leave garbage in their cars because it attracts the bears and I think who ever car that was should have locked their car so the bear wouldn't have gone in it and I hope the person wouldn't be able to sleep at night for what happened to that poor bear

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Motor1.com

Watch Bear Open Pickup Truck Door, Climb In For A Tasty Snack

What’s the best thing to do when leaving your truck in front of your house – especially if you live in a more rural region? There’s just one valid answer – never forget to lock your vehicle. There are tens of scenarios in which leaving your truck unlocked is dangerous and one of the rarer ones is bear activity. A family in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, learned this lesson the hard way.
GATLINBURG, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoxville, TN
Pets & Animals
Knoxville, TN
Lifestyle
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Cars
City
Sevierville, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Cars
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Black Bear#Soda
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Independent

Eight-year-old boy dies after getting ‘wedged between a washer and dryer’ while playing hide and seek

An eight-year-old boy from Texas died after being trapped between a washing machine and dryer while playing hide and seek at his relative’s home in Georgia, police said.Wrangler Hendrix was discovered “wedged between a washer and dryer” by his family on Friday while playing with his cousins in Coolidge, Georgia, said Captain Tim Watkins, from the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.Wrangler is believed to have died from positional asphyxiation, the law enforcement official told People magazine.An official autopsy is expected to be performed on Wednesday.Deputies responded to a call at the home at around 6.15pm on Friday, around 5-10 minutes after...
COOLIDGE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Pets
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Pregnant Cow Kneels In Slaughterhouse Begging To Be Let Live

Without a doubt, all living species, including those that have long been regarded food for humans, have a right to life. Without excluding any species, there are numerous examples that demonstrate, particularly to nonbelievers, that animals have feelings and deserve to survive. The story of a pregnant cow that knelt...
ANIMALS
The Independent

First picture of boy, 5, who died after mother left him in hot car on 38C day

A five-year-old boy who died after he was left in a hot car while his mother prepared a birthday party for his older sister has been pictured for the first time.Trace Means died after Amanda Means, 36, left him in the back of their Porsche SUV for around two to three hours in the sweltering Texas heat.Authoritities think Mrs Means forgot that her son was in the vehicle and strapped in his car seat while she prepared a birthday party for her eight-year-old daughter in their Houston home.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KTRK: “This time the child didn’t make...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

515K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy