Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada’s is among the most unique biodiversity of any state in the union – and it’s under assault by industry, mining, sprawl, and the ravages of climate change. Substantial reforms are needed to the state’s management of rare and imperiled species to avoid the extinction of Nevada’s species or a dramatic increase in federal Endangered […] The post Nevada needs tools to stop the extinction crisis appeared first on Nevada Current.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO