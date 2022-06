I’m aggressive, I fit runs and I’m sideline to sideline getting to the ball no matter where it is at. I can fit any package and move around the safety positions. I have to re-watch clips from the other team, our practices throughout that week, and look over any other notes I can to be mentally prepared for any task my team faces. I definitely have to listen to my music with headphones and get my quiet time in my own space locking in for that game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO