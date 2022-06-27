ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham 'dealt blow in bid to sign Josko Gvardiol as he agrees new deal with RB Leipzig with a release clause worth over £43m'... meaning Antonio Conte will have to wait until next summer to make a move for defender

By Dominic Hogan For Mailonline
 3 days ago

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol is set to agree a new deal at the Bundesliga side, ending Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of bringing the Croatian to north London.

Croatia international Gvardiol is one of football's hottest prospects, and has drawn praise and interest after a strong season at the heart of the Leipzig defence at just 20.

And although the player is reportedly set to sign a new contract, it will include a release clause worth more than £43million (€50m) which will at least leave the door open to a future move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOhOF_0gNF4rDR00
Tottenham have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol

Several clubs had sought the services of the young centre-back, with Chelsea and Tottenham believed to be the strongest suitors from the Premier League.

And Spurs were believed to be close to making a deal happen after making contact with the Bundesliga outfit according to GFFN.

However, after this latest development in what is sure to be an ongoing transfer story, it would appear Conte's wait for his fourth signing of the window is set to go on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JlWev_0gNF4rDR00
Antonio Conte was looking to make Gvardiol his fourth signing of the summer transfer window
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k2LSG_0gNF4rDR00
Gvardiol won the BFB-Pokal last season

The player is thought to have shown maturity beyond his years in agreeing with his agent that there is still plenty of time left in his career for him to make a move to one of the world's leading sides.

At the moment, Leipzig can offer the player almost exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.

The German side's emphasis on development allows him minutes in a side playing in one of Europe's biggest leagues with far less pressure on his young shoulders.

The young Croatian played 45 times last season as Leipzig won the DFB-Pokal, as well as six games in both the Champions League and Europa League, having joined from boyhood club Dinamo Zagreb in July 2021 for £17m.

After his pursuit of Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni ended last week, Gvardiol was thought to be Conte's ideal replacement for Ben Davies on the left side of a defensive three.

Conte has been busy so far this window, bringing in Fraser Forster as support for Hugo Lloris, as well as midfielders Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma as Spurs prepare for a return to the Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wjUpx_0gNF4rDR00
The 20-year-old defender helped his side achieve a fourth place finish in the Bundesliga 

