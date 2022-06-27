ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, TX

Pasadena shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

By FOX 26 Digital
fox26houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePASADENA, Texas - One person died and two others were injured in a shooting in a Pasadena parking lot on Sunday night, police say. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. in the...

www.fox26houston.com

KFDM-TV

LCSO investigating suspicious death in Dayton

DAYTON — The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is investigating the suspicious death of a Dayton man found at a property in the 15000 block of SH 321. LCSO deputies were dispatched to the area Sunday in reference to a report of deceased male and found the body of 27-year-old Melvin Alexander Diaz-Munguia.
DAYTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Search underway for man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend, another woman

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are searching for a man accused in a shooting that left his ex-girlfriend hospitalized and another woman dead in north Harris County. The sheriff’s office says Kentrell Brumfield is wanted for murder and aggravated assault in the shooting. The shooting was reported around 10...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Pasadena, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Pasadena, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

JUDGE ORDERS DOGS DESTROYED AFTER MAULING AND ALMOST KILLING MAGNOLIA WOMAN

Rebecca Hatcher of Magnolia remains in ICU at Memorial Hermann Woodlands after more than seven surgeries. This after she was walking near her home in the 37000 block of Pine Bark in the Hazy Hollow Subdivision when she was attacked on the road by three pit bulls and dragged into the ditch. The incident occurred just after 10:30 pm on June 20, 2022. Tammy Remey, a resident just down the street heard the screaming and came out to see what was happening. She realized it was down the street so got in her car and drove toward the source. She was met by the horrific sight of three pit bulls mauling a woman on the ground who at that point quit screaming and made Tammy believe she was dead. Tammy called 911 and tried to get a friend down the street to help. He wasn’t home so she returned seconds later as 911 told her not to exit the vehicle. The dogs ran off. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as did Magnolia Fire Department and MCHD. Rebecca was extremely critical as she was transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. There she immediately went into surgery. Montgomery County Animal Control was alerted as was Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constables Animal Cruelty Division. Animal Control was able to locate the dogs and take them into custody. One of the dogs was in such bad shape with a large unrelated gash to his leg that Montgomery County Vets had to do surgery on it. Wednesday morning the owner of the dogs, Mitchell Weemes appeared in the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Matt Masden’s Courtroom. The reason was to determine if the dogs should be put down. After hearing both sides and the investigator’s statement the dogs were ordered destroyed. Weemes broke down asking the Judge to see his dogs. Masden told Animal Control to give him 48 hours to do so before the dogs were destroyed. Weems told the judge that he had paid a friend to watch the three dogs. The friend resided across the street from the witness. The rear of the house is fenced but not the front. Even today as investigators were in the area residents’ and dogs were running after people down the street. Investigator Toby McLaughlan with Precinct 2 Animal Cruelty stated dogs were running all over the neighborhood and animal control was unable to round up all the dogs due to some staffing shortages, and an entire county to handle. Also if they arrive and the dog has already retreated to the owner’s property they are unable to cite or capture the animal. He stated residents needed to use caution while walking in the neighborhood. Chris Hatcher, Rebecca Hatcher’s brother said he was able to communicate with Rebecca using a notepad yesterday. She is still on a ventilator and feeding tube as the damage was also done to her trachea. Today Tammy showed us the location which was just feet from Rebecca’s driveway. Blood and human hair could be seen in the ditch. Tammy said when she first saw her that she was on the road and the dogs dragged her into the ditch. The family wished to share the photos to show dog owners just how bad an injury can be with dogs not secured. Chris Hatcher, Rebecca’s brother posted on GOFUNDME We have no idea what the cost of all this will be or how much care Rebecca will need once she is released from the hospital. She has had numerous surgeries since arriving at the hospital, along with blood transfusions to save her life. They are talking about equipment already that she is going to need to be able to help her recover from her injuries. Rebecca has no insurance and is currently unemployed. My parents are in their mid-seventies and have been dealing with my father battling cancer for the last two years, caring for my brother, who is disabled, and raising my nephew. Anything you can donate is greatly appreciated.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Fort Bend Star

Rosharon woman accused of stabbing boyfriend

A Rosharon woman has been accused of stabbing her boyfriend during an argument before driving him to a Pearland emergency center, according to a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office news release. Jessenia Rubio, 23, of Rosharon, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the...
ROSHARON, TX
KHOU

3 injured in boat crash on Lake Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON — Three people were injured Tuesday in a boat crash, according to authorities. The crash happened on Lake Houston just before 6 p.m., authorities said. Authorities said the boat crashed into a dock in the 20000 block of Atascocita Lake Drive, in the Humble area. One person was...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Deputies: Child found in car during DWI arrest in north Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) A Harris County man is in jail this morning after being arrested for driving while intoxicated. But, it’s who was in the back sit at the time, that stunned everyone. On Sunday night around 11:35 p.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office conducted a traffic stop on...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Construction truck crashes into massive hole in west Houston

HOUSTON — A truck that hauls construction containers drove through a construction site and crashed into a massive hole in the ground on Eldridge Parkway near the Katy Freeway, Houston police said. According to authorities, the driver of the truck swerved to avoid another vehicle before crashing through construction...
HOUSTON, TX
onscene.tv

2 Killed In Multi-Car Head On Crash | Houston

06.26.2022 | 12:30 AM | HOUSTON – Units are investigating a possible head on crash near 25468 SH 288 S (North of County Rd 49, South of Cannon Rd). Per radio traffic, 4 vehicles involved and two deceased at the scene. No other information is available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX

