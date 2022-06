GREAT MILLS, Md. – On 6/29/2022, Sgt S. Barlow conducted a traffic stop in the McDonald’s Parking lot, located at 21600 Great Mills Road, Great Mills, MD. Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, suspected Marijuana was observed in plain view. One of the occupants of the vehicle, identified as Joequan Daequeze Bush, 20 of Lexington Park, MD, fled the scene but was apprehended a short distance later. He was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.

