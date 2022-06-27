ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

Updated Lake Wateree 4th of July Fireworks Show Information

kool1027.com
 2 days ago

The annual Lake Wateree Association firework show will be Monday, July 4 off the island...

www.kool1027.com

Comments / 0

thenewirmonews.com

Lake 4th of July celebration set for July 2

The annual 4th of July Celebration on Lake Murray will be held July 2. The event is now in its 34th year, and presented by Lexington Medical Center. At noon, the annual boat parade will take place and this year’s theme is “Honoring our Heroes.”. Enjoy the patriotic...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Elgin area shaken up by weekend earthquakes

ELGIN, SC (WOLO) — Five earthquakes shook the Elgin area and some parts of the Midlands Sunday morning. The strongest, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake, was followed by four smaller aftershocks. “Scary, but it’s not the first one we’ve had here in Elgin,” said resident Jimmy Wallace.
ELGIN, SC
The Post and Courier

General Notices - SAC-2017-00756 through SAC-2017-00770

SAC-2017-00756 through SAC-2017-00770 The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for a State Certification, including a review for consistency with R.19-450, Permits for Construction in Navigable Waters, for a variety of work from boat docks and fishing piers to water control structure maintenance to fisheries habitat to manage the state's natural resources and provide public outdoor recreation opportunities statewide. Comments will be received by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control at 2600 Bull St, Columbia, SC 29201, Attn: Rusty Wenerick, Project Manager, Division of Water Quality until July 27, 2022. AD# 2009451.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Business is heating up in Lexington

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - “Business is heating up” in Lexington. Lexpo, the Lexington Chamber & Visitors Center’s annual business trade show, is bringing together more than 90 businesses and local restaurants under one roof. The event attracts more than 500 people. The event is an effort to...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

First Alert Weather: Flash flood warning in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) warned drivers to avoid a flooded area Wednesday morning. At around 7:30 a.m. NCSO said the area around I-26 at mile marker 87 is flooded and has several wrecked vehicles. They advised the public to find alternative routes. A...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pet of the Week: Indie at Columbia Animal Services

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Meet Indie! She is our Pet of the Week looking for her forever home. Indie came in to Columbia Animal Services as a stray. Staff believe she is a Pitbull-mix, about 5 months old. Indie has already been spayed, and is ready to go home with you! Her adoption fee is $35.
COLUMBIA, SC
WNCT

Overnight earthquake reported in SC

ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – An overnight earthquake was located in Elgin, S.C., Sunday morning. According to the U.S Geological Survey, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 3.4 around 1:31 a.m. The most recent earthquake in South Carolina prior to this Saturday was also located in Elgin on May 22. According to the U.S Geological Survey, that earthquake measured a […]
ELGIN, SC
WBTV

Coroner: No survivors in Lancaster, S.C. crash

LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are dead after a wreck Wednesday morning in Lancaster, S.C. The crash occurred on Highway 903, close to Damsel Road, around 6 a.m. The drivers of both vehicles, 34-year-old James Caulder of Kershaw, SC and 67-year-old Jerry Blackmon of Heath Springs, SC, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
LANCASTER, SC
The Poultry Site

New poultry processor to open in South Carolina

Carolina Precision Foods, a joint venture of Carolina Fresh Foods and owners of Lake Foods, announced recently its plans to establish operations in Florence County in the US state of South Carolina. The company’s $10 million investment will create 402 new jobs. Carolina Precision Foods is a poultry further...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

54 Cats Seized From South Carolina Home Operating As Animal Rescue

Chester County Animal Control seized 54 cats from the home, which housed an organization known as Cat’s Paw Rescue South Carolina. Deputies arrested Channing Collinge, Evelyn Collinge, III, and Christine Collinge. Each is charged with Ill Treatment of Animals Section (b), which is a felony charge. The Sheriff’s Office...
CHESTER, SC
WYFF4.com

3.4 magnitude earthquake in South Carolina; several aftershocks also reported

ELGIN, S.C. — Several earthquakes were reported in Elgin, South Carolina over the weekend, the biggest being a 3.4 magnitude on Sunday morning. That quake happened about 3.7 miles east of Elgin just after 1:30 a.m. More than 3,500 people reported to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) that...

