A reporter's post showing him lifting the Stanley Cup above his head following the Colorado Avalanche's win over the weekend has raised the ire of a few people, including some of his colleagues. Mike Chambers of the Denver Post has been writing about the Avs for some time, and has been covering hockey for the Post since 2000. On Monday, he posted two photos on his Twitter account, one of him being handed the Cup by Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog, and another of him with the Cup held over his head.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO