As the countdown clock ticks on for the Nothing Phone 1 launch, more details are emerging about the phone. Last year, founder Carl Pei revealed that the startup company partnered with Qualcomm to use its chips in Nothing products. Because the new phone will run on an Android system, it was rumored that Nothing Phone 1 may operate with the latest Snapdragon flagship processor such as the 8 Gen 1. However, according to a report from Input Mag, the phone will use the midrange 778G+ Snapdragon chip.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO