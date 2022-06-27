ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Police: South Carolina alligator drags person into retention pond, kills them

By CNN
WJCL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — (CNN) -- A person was killed byan alligator near Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, according to police. The alligator took hold of a person near the edge of a retention pond on Friday, according...

www.wjcl.com

SCDNReports

Coroner IDs Alligator Attack Victim in South Carolina

Coroner IDs South Carolina Alligator Attack VictimSCDN Archives. The coroner has identified the South Carolina man who died after an alligator attack at a South Carolina golf and yacht community. Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden named the victim at MIchael Burstein, 75, a resident of the community. Mr. Burstein died of drowning during the attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Myrtle Beach, SC
Horry County, SC
