Police: South Carolina alligator drags person into retention pond, kills them

No one goes to New York City to eat at the Times Square Olive Garden, or to Charlotte to eat at Denny’s, so why would you go to Myrtle Beach to eat at Chili’s?. Nothing against Never-Ending Breadsticks, Moons over my Hammy or Baby Back Ribs, but when we are vacationing, we want to eat like the locals — or at least, we want to eat at the restaurants where the locals would take their own out-of-town guests.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO