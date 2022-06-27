ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

NATO to significantly increase quick-reaction force to over 300,000

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wXg7O_0gNF31sT00
Tweet

NATO plans to significantly increase its quick-reaction force “to well over 300,000” soldiers, the head of the alliance said Monday.

During a news conference on Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the military alliance plans to increase its Response Force on its eastern flank.

“We will enhance our battlegroups in the eastern part of the Alliance up to brigade-levels. We will transform the NATO Response Force and increase the number of our high readiness forces to well over 300,000,” Stoltenberg said at the news conference. “We will also boost our ability to reinforce in crisis and conflict.”

Stoltenberg said that the boost in military units will also include more pre-positioned equipment, stockpiles of military supplies, more forward-deployed capabilities, upgraded defense plans and strengthened command and control.

“These troops will exercise together with home defense forces, and they will become familiar with local terrain, facilities, and our new pre-positioned stocks,” Stoltenberg said. “So that they can respond smoothly and swiftly to any emergency. Together, this constitutes the biggest overhaul of our collective deterrence and defense since the Cold War.”

NATO leaders are at an alliance summit in Madrid this week to decide on a new strategic concept, which will address the alliance’s future plans for political and military development in the region.

This comes as Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukrainian has entered its fourth month. The unprovoked invasion has resulted in the deaths of thousands of people on both sides and displaced more than 8 million Ukrainian citizens in the process.

Stoltenberg said the military alliance will agree on sending a new assistance package to Ukraine, which would include anti-drone systems and fuel.

“Over the longer term, we will help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era military equipment, to modern NATO equipment,” Stoltenberg added. “And further strengthen its defence and security institutions.”

Comments / 33

jasper jenkins
3d ago

NATO came to the Canadian truckers protest and arrested innocent people posing as Canadian police at the request of JT because the real cops wouldn’t do it. America is next.

Reply(9)
16
rbcoy
3d ago

"Conflict and Crisis" seems logical that we will have both right around election time.

Reply
6
Related
Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Military Forces#Quick Reaction Force#Military Alliance#The Nato Response Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Madrid, Spain
Daily Mail

Pentagon explores using militarized fleet of SpaceX rockets as a 'quick reaction force that could stop a future Benghazi-style attack' - and double as cargo planes to deliver supplies anywhere in the world in 60 minutes

Leaked documents from the US Pentagon reveal it is interested in employing a fleet of SpaceX's Starship rockets as a 'quick reaction force' to stop 'a future Benghazi-style attack.'. The documents, obtained by The Intercept, were drafted by the Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), which formed a partnership with the Elon Musk-owned...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

Too Late? NATO Zeroes in on the China Threat

The sheer size and reach of the Chinese Navy enables it to travel much farther than it previously could. For the first time in its decades-long history, the NATO alliance plans to formally cite China in its soon-to-be-released strategic concept paper, a substantial adaptation that seems to reflect concern about Russian-Chinese collaboration and the global threat presented by China.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

The Hill

618K+
Followers
73K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy