Whatcom County, WA

Sheriff reassuring Whatcom County residents in wake of Uvalde school shooting

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo says his deputies are trained to do the opposite of police who reports say delayed their response to...

whatcom-news.com

Court documents detail what reportedly led to a car crashing into a Lynden living room

LYNDEN, Wash. — An investigation by Lynden Police and submitted into Whatcom County Superior Court explains how a car ended up in a living room in Lynden on June 22nd. First responders were dispatched to the 100 block of British Columbia Avenue in Lynden about 8:20am, Wednesday, June 22nd, due to a report of a car having crashed into a residence.
LYNDEN, WA
kpug1170.com

BPD chases down thief on golf cart at Bellingham Country Club

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – You’ve heard of vehicle pursuits, but some Bellingham Police officers recently had to use another mode of transportation to track down a thief. Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy said that officers were called to the Bellingham Golf & Country Club Sunday afternoon, June 26th, after the suspect stole several beers.
BELLINGHAM, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Marysville man shoots sword-wielding roommate

MARYSVILLE – Marysville Police Officers responded to an altercation leading to shooting around 11:17 a.m., Tuesday, June 28, at a residential neighborhood south of 116th Street Northwest and State Avenue in Marysville. The two males, both in their 30’s, were roommates who entered a verbal argument involving the sale...
MARYSVILLE, WA
State
Texas State
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Whatcom County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Whatcom County, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
q13fox.com

Authorities investigate scene of a shooting in North Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - Authorities are investigating the scene of a shooting in North Marysville Tuesday afternoon. According to the Marysville Police Department (MPD), at around 12:10 p.m. officers and detectives responded to a shooting at 116th St. NE and State Ave near Dairy Queen. Authorities say everyone involved has been...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KWTX

A Welcome home for Uvalde Shooting survivor

UVALDE, Texas (CNN Newsource) - A teacher who was injured at the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde came home from the hospital last week. More than 40 cars drove Sunday in a welcome event for Arnulo Reyes. He shared an emotional embrace with Sandra Torres-who got out...
UVALDE, TX
uhclthesignal.com

COMMENTARY: Uvalde Police response exposes a deeper problem

The May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary shocked the nation. In the immediate aftermath, the public was given a timeline of what was thought to have happened. Local authorities from the Texas Department of Public Safety and UPD claimed campus resource officers confronted the gunman outside the school. At a May 25 press conference, Governor Greg Abbott cited the heroic effort of UPD to stop the killing. However, questions arose about the timeline and soon videos from outside the school began to paint a different story. The gunman story fell apart a day later as it was revealed the shooter was not engaged by officers outside of the school. June 21st, The Texas Tribune reported that the door to the classroom was not locked and that officers had adequate equipment to engage the shooter despite earlier claims to the contrary. Texas DPS Director Steve McGraw told a Texas Special Senate committee that the shooter could have been stopped within three minutes after arriving on scene. The lies told by UPD are not an isolated incident. There is a troubling trend of police departments lying to the public to protect themselves.
UVALDE, TX
#School Shooting#School Principal#Police#Violent Crime#Whatcom
kgns.tv

Uvalde mother who rescued kids faces scrutiny from law enforcement

Uvalde, TX. (KABB) - A mother is credited with saving her sons and other classmates during the Uvalde shooting that took place last month. The mom says she tried to run into the building as soon as she heard kids screaming but, someone handcuffed her. Gomez agreed to cooperate and...
UVALDE, TX
kpug1170.com

Bellingham, Whatcom County see more population growth

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – More people moved into Whatcom County over the past year. The Washington State Office of Financial Management released a new report that covered estimated population changes between April of 2021 and April 2022. Whatcom County welcomed just over 5,300 people within that time period. Bellingham alone...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
devinenews.com

Pursuit ends, fire erupts on family ranch near Devine

When deputies spotted a stolen vehicle coming down I-35 this Monday, June 28, things quickly took a turn for the worse. The driver fled, exiting the interstate and went straight through fences and into a family ranch just south of Devine. The two suspects are still at-large. After going through...
DEVINE, TX
lyndentribune.com

Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, June 29, 2022

FERNDALE — Do you have a good idea for some tourism-related activities? The City of Ferndale is now accepting applications for our hotel-motel grant program at cityofferndale.org. The hotel-motel grant program uses funds collected when people stay at local hotels, motels or RV parks to help encourage additional tourism...
LYNDEN, WA
kpug1170.com

Fourth of July Fireworks Information

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Fourth of July holiday weekend is upon us and many people enjoy lighting off fireworks. The Washington State Patrol is reminding residents to only purchase legal consumer fireworks, only use fireworks outdoors and away from buildings, and have a water supply available at all times.
BELLINGHAM, WA
kolomkobir.com

Channel catfish caught by Washington teen breaks state record

BLAINE, Wash. — A 20-year record was recently broken by 16-year-old Cole Abshere from Blaine, Washington. Cole, who first started fishing at 3 years old, was with his grandfather, who he calls Jojo, on Lake Terrell when he wrangled a 37.7-pound channel catfish measuring 42 inches to shore. They...
kpug1170.com

Skagit County closes beaches after toxins found in shellfish

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. – Skagit County health officials are telling shellfish harvesters to steer clear of certain beaches. Samples taken from Samish Bay found oysters with dangerously high levels of paralytic shellfish poison toxins, or PSP. The health department has since ordered the closure of Samish Bay, Sinclair Island,...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Washington Examiner

Facts of Uvalde shooting violated all 4 steps of effective school security

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how reasonable school safety measures might have prevented tragedies like the Uvalde school shooting]. Information about what happened before and during the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has changed continually. The bottom line is that it’s not a happy story, but confirms that school security is still a work in progress.
UVALDE, TX
kpug1170.com

Everson Police credit concerned citizen for arrest on gun, drug charges

EVERSON, Wash. – Everson Police are crediting a concerned citizen with helping get guns and dangerous drugs off the street. The department says a person called 911 to report a suspicious vehicle parked at a construction zone on Everson Goshen Road last Thursday, June 23rd. Responding officers found two...

Comments / 0

