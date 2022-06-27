ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shirtless Orlando Bloom shows off his incredible physique in a sweaty workout video - and reveals 'doctors said I'd never walk again' aged 19

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Orlando Bloom raised temperatures on Monday as he took to Instagram to show off his ripped physique.

The Lord Of The Rings actor, 45, enjoyed a shirtless workout where he pumped iron and worked on his core.

Despite now being the picture of health, the movie star revealed in the post that doctors told him he would never walk again after breaking his back aged 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQk9B_0gNF2Hx300
Burn, baby, burn: Orlando Bloom raised temperatures on Monday as he took to Instagram to show off his ripped physique

The Carnival Row actor suffered the nasty accident in 1998 when he fell down three floors of a building, after a drainpipe he was holding onto collapsed.

Orlando donned a pair of black shorts for the sweaty workout, flaunting his washboard abs and muscular legs.

Sporting a goatee beard, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor - who is engaged to pop star Katy Perry - tied his curly locks back from his face.

In the clip, he lifted a large barbell closing his eyes in determination, as well as heavy weights on cables.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43GZje_0gNF2Hx300
 Pump it up: The Lord Of The Rings actor, 45, enjoyed a shirtless workout where he pumped iron and worked on his core
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJVQ1_0gNF2Hx300
Muscle man: Orlando donned a pair of black shorts for the sweaty work out, flaunting his washboard abs and muscular legs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097YgC_0gNF2Hx300
Amazing recovery: Accident: The Carnival Row actor suffered the nasty accident in 1998 when he fell down three floors of a building, after a drainpipe he was holding onto collapsed

He later took to the mat to use an ab wheel, rolling back and forth as he stared straight ahead in concentration.

Orlando captioned the clip: 'I broke my back when I was 19 and they said I’d never walk again.'

The actor previously shared a snap to his Instagram where he wore a large back brace following the accident.

He wrote: 'That's me in m back brace circa 1998 about 3months after I fell 3floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis … grateful everyday for my limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life on my edge (safer now).'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6dM7_0gNF2Hx300
Amazing: Orlando  took to the mat to use an ab wheel, rolling back and forth as he stared straight ahead in concentration
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ydfl6_0gNF2Hx300

Orlando previously spoke about the incident in 2005, when he shared he was climbing up to a roof terrace.

He told GQ: 'Until then, I didn't have a healthy appreciation for life and death — that we're not invincible.

'And for four days, I faced the idea of living in a wheelchair for the rest of my life. I went to some dark places in my mind. I realised, I'm either going to walk again or I'm not.

'The doctor said he wasn't sure how severe the spinal cord damage was. I remember him telling me that, and staring at the ceiling, thinking, I never stared at ceilings before! And I wonder if I'm going to be looking at ceilings for the rest of my life.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNHxX_0gNF2Hx300
Building up a sweat: In the clip, he lifted a large barbell closing his eyes in determination as well as heavy weights on cables

Although the Pirates of the Caribbean star spent just a few weeks in hospital, the accident changed his outlook on life.

He added: 'When I came out of the hospital, I started partying straight away — with the back brace on. It took me a couple of months to realise this was my life, and I didn't want to mess it up.

'But that accident has informed everything in my life. Until you're close to losing it, you don't realise.

'I used to ride motorbikes and drive cars like everything was a racetrack; it was ridiculous. It wasn't because I thought it was cool; it was just because I loved living on the edge. But I've chilled.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PwDaC_0gNF2Hx300
 Get well soon: The actor previously shared a snap to his Instagram where he wore a large back brace following the accident

